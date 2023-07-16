A friend came by fussing the other day because the price of a first-class postage stamp had gone up to 66 cents.

Sixty-six cents! Just to mail a letter? That’s ridiculous! Why, I remember when a first-class stamp was only 10 cents.

This rate hike came just when I had a letter to mail to a business in Los Angeles (it couldn’t be faxed or emailed). I’ll fix the post office department, I thought. I’ll deliver that letter myself! I’ll show them that I’m not taking this stamp price increase lying down!

I checked on a flight to Los Angeles and found that it was about $600. But wait! I also needed a flight back. Round trip fare would cost me about $1,000. After all, this was a short-notice booking.

And I would need to drive to the airport ($10 in gas) and park overnight (maybe $20).

OK, when I got to L.A. I would need a ride from the airport to the business office. Either an Uber ride or a taxi to and from the airport was going to set me back about $50.

My flight schedule would require me to spend a night in Los Angeles, so that’s an easy $250 in hotel bills. And I would lose two days of work, so figure $250 in lost revenue.

It would cost me about $1,580 to personally deliver that letter. That was pretty high. I figured I could do better.

So, I checked with Amtrak. After all, I love riding the train. I found that I could get fare to Los Angeles for about $500 — if I booked months in advance, which I couldn’t do because the letter was time sensitive.

To get on a train to the West Coast the next day would be about $700 — if there was a seat available. And that was coach class. First-class would be much higher.

There are no car rentals at train stations so again, it was either a taxi or Uber (about $50) to and from the office where the letter could be dropped off.

A train ride to Los Angeles requires about four days each way, which meant that I would miss eight days from work. Whoa! That would be close to $1,000. Not good.

Well, I could drive, but that also would take me four days each way ($500 in gas) plus six or seven nights in a hotel room ($900 conservatively) and seven days lost work (close to another $1,000). Then there would be the wear and tear on my car.

So, it would cost me an estimated $1,580 to deliver my letter by air, maybe $2,000 by train or some $2,500 to drive it there.

Suddenly, paying 66 cents to mail that letter didn’t seem so bad. Figuring all this caused me to remember that the United States Postal Service would need several people and trucks to get the letter to an airport, air transportation, sorting machines and delivery vehicles to get my letter to its final destination in LA. That takes a lot of money.

So, I’ll just bite the bullet and pay the 66 cents. You may gripe about it, but sending a letter by mail is a whole lot cheaper than delivering it yourself, even if it’s only going to the other side of town. After all, gas to get there will likely cost you more than 66 cents.

Whether you care to admit it or not, postal rates are a bargain.