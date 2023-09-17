The woods keep calling me back. Even now after all these years (I turned 59 this summer), I still find solace, renewal and strength in nature, almost mercifully so in this increasingly fractious, disjointed, rancorous and just plain ugly world that — as the writer Thomas Friedman noted 15 years ago in his book “Hot, Flat and Crowded” — grows more so almost by the day. In such a time and place as ours, nature is a constant source of wonder and inspiration to me. The beauty is that you can experience its life-affirming tapestry in the smallest moments — it doesn’t always have to be a majestic mountaintop or a roaring waterfall — it can be as simple and sublime as fly agaric or red toadstool by the trailside or a box turtle crossing your path, a dragonfly landing on a lily pad or a sycamore spreading its crown heavenward.

Recently, on a hot summer weekend, as the traffic on nearby Interstate 95 ground interminably to distant beaches, I had the opportunity to experience just that, in one of our nation’s more than 400 national parks. The scene: Prince William Forest Park, located 35 miles outside our nation’s capital in its ever expanding exurbs. The surrounding area is a checkerboard of subdivisions, strip malls and highways, clogged with the incessant traffic of the region’s more than 3 million residents. Fortunately, someone had the good sense and the foresight to set aside the park’s 15,000 acres at a time when preserving open spaces must not have been as imperative as it is now. Since then time and development have caught up to those visionaries and places like Prince William Forest are oases of calm and respite for jangled nerves and jarred senses in the crush of modern urbanity.

I have met a friend for an hourslong walk in the park. The weather is warm, but not uncomfortably so. With the deep forest screen of trees providing constant shade, we walk in shadows and cooler temperatures the whole way.

The trail descends a hill from a parking lot next to the park’s other amenities — a picnic area, playground and visitor center, and we soon leave our fellow day-trippers behind, entering a world of soothing emerald calm. A blue sky canvas paints a tableau far overhead and sunlight filters through the treetop canopy. Despite the smoke from Canadian wildfires burning hundreds of miles away, the air seems clearer and feels fresher than it might otherwise be.

Our path follows two stream branches that form a broad V as they flow on parallel courses toward the Potomac River a few miles hence and, like two arms stretching outward, hold much of the park’s rolling Piedmont watershed in between. Prince William Forest is largely reclaimed farmland, once tilled by subsistence farmers whose hardscrabble style of agriculture stripped the land of its once rich topsoil and filled nearby streams with sediment, leaving it bare. A pyrite mine operated here for many years, too, the scars from which were still clearly visible when I first visited as an adult in the early ’90s. The park has reclaimed that land, planting trees and native vegetation. Now, 30 years later, it is impossible to see the tailings leftover from the mining operation that were like an open wound on the landscape for decades. Only an occasional concrete foundation or piece of rusting metal machinery half hidden in the woods hint at the mine’s former existence.

The mine closed in 1920, more than a century ago, and the park was established in 1936. With man long gone, nature has reasserted itself, reclaiming ownership of the land and healing its lashes. It is that same rejuvenation that can provide healing to all of us. Whatever rancor and divisions we find elsewhere in life — at home, at work, in our national political discourse (!) — there is in nature, in its streams, valleys, woodlands, hills and mountains, an eternal quality that transcends time and makes the tightness and tension of the moment fade to insignificance, an eternalness that reminds us that we are just brief sojourners on this little ball of sand and water we call Earth. Whatever else may be true about our lives, the ups and downs we all endure and the challenges we face as we move and live and have our being, we can gain strength and reassurance knowing that the sky above us is the same one that all who went before walked beneath, whether Julius Caesar or Jesus, Charlemagne or his peasant subjects, Lincoln or Mr. Lincoln’s soldiers, who are now all quietly bivouac in a more distant, permanent campground; the same sun continues to shine; and the turning of the seasons marks the days of our lives. These woodlands and my hikes along quiet paths reminds me of that, both the eternity that is nature and my own finiteness within it. I need that, long for it, and find deep and abiding comfort in it.

Prince William Forest holds early childhood memories for me. My family picnicked here when I was a toddler in the 1960s. I once took an overnight class trip to the park with all the fourth graders from my elementary school. Imagine some 70 or more hyperactive children descending on a peaceful park setting; the cacophony that was our cabin that night with lights out remains one of my strongest memories from that trip. (I’m still trying to figure out what possessed our teachers to go in the first place!)

We make good time, my friend and I. My companion, who had not previously visited the park, remarks that it far exceeds her expectations. I smile, knowing that her experience is like that of my own, and more so, she wants to return! It is rewarding sharing these experiences with others, seeing the wonder through their eyes, but also knowing it is available, too, singly, if a companion cannot be found. All that’s needed is a sturdy pair of walking shoes and time, the one thing none of us seem to have enough of anymore.

Prince William Forest is a park that invites more than one visit with its more than 35 miles of trails, but also, the different seasons offer four very different kinds of experiences: Warm and humid languorous summer months with water trickling past rocky creek bottoms and insects hovering lazily in the air; stone-cold winter days with the same streams frozen iron hard and the trees stripped of their raiment; and the times of transition in between from one season to the next.

We walk on, following in the footsteps of all who have proceeded us and marking the way of those yet to follow, long after we have departed from the scene. A few miles distant, the traffic on I-95 still sloughs on, but we are far removed from that, both in body and in spirit. Life does not have to be that way, I remind myself. It has so much more potential, only if we are willing to slow down, to listen and to hear the call of nature that stirs in us a new spirit still. It can be heard above the roar and din even now. Listen to it and come home. A world and a lifetime of exploration awaits beyond the interstate, the airport terminal, and the shopping mall, if only we choose to make it so.