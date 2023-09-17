Well, guess what?

The Republicans are threatening to strike back.

Last week House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ordered an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Here we go again. Another president under pressure. Let’s see, during the past three decades we have brought impeachment charges against Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. I guess it is the Democrats’ turn again.

This inquiry will reportedly try to determine whether Biden, while vice president under Barack Obama, used his influence to help his son, Hunter, make lucrative business deals.

The younger Biden was also indicted on federal gun charges last week, another kick in the teeth for the president.

You wonder why good people refuse to run for political office anymore? Someone is out to get everybody. The powers-that-be want to leave no reputation intact. Get ’em all! Bring them all down.

I’m not sure what the impeachment motivation is here. Maybe it really is justice, although that word is seldom used in political circles anymore.

Could it be that the Republicans want to discredit Biden so that he will lose the 2024 presidential election? That wouldn’t make much sense because a Biden defeat would almost certainly put Trump back in the White House and the GOP doesn’t want that.

It could be some crazy 2024 presidential race if Biden and Trump get their respective party’s nominations, Trump campaigning from a courtroom and possibly jail and Biden battling impeachment charges.

Meanwhile, in other political news, it was reported last week that Susanna Gibson, who is running for the House of Delegates in a 57th District (near Richmond), livestreamed sex acts performed with her husband on a website.

Gibson, a Democrat, called the revelation politically motivated and an invasion of her privacy. Livestreamed sex on the internet with worldwide distribution? What privacy is left?

In the past such a revelation would have forced a candidate to withdraw from the race, but in today’s crazy world there are some who feel that Gibson’s campaign might even be helped because of her internet exposure. Some analysts feel the revelation will make no difference in the race.

Yep, the American political landscape gets crazier and crazier.

Whoever you vote for, the trip to the polls is likely to cost you more this time around. Not only are gas prices rising, but the United Auto Workers went on strike at midnight Thursday.

If you have checked the dealerships lately you know that certain models are already in short supply, which cuts consumer bargaining power significantly. With auto workers on strike, the factories won’t be turning out more vehicles until a settlement is reached.

The union is seeking a 47 percent wage hike (over four years) and a return to traditional retirement plans. If the workers get even half of what they are seeking, the price of cars and trucks is likely to go up significantly. Companies always pass production costs on to the consumer.

Higher vehicle prices combined with higher interest rates is not good news for the American economy. Not only will new car prices be affected, but used vehicles will also rise in value, especially if the strike continues for any length of time and new cars become even harder to find.

Yep, the days of labor strikes are back with us. In California, writers and garbage collectors are on strike and now the auto workers are working the picket lines.

From the political arena to the world of industry, it has been an interesting week.

Wonder what next week will bring!