For more than half a century, Virginia — we have been told — is for lovers. Indeed, it is, lovers of its foam-flecked Atlantic and Chesapeake shores, lovers of its gently rolling Piedmont stretching to the Blue Ridge; lovers of its majestic mountains, the oldest in the world, rising along its western boundary lands; and lovers of its history.

For here, across this timeless and varied landscape, much of the story not just of Virginia, but of America unfolded, told by those who penned some of its most important foundational documents, fought on by those who died to defend and define their meaning, and upheld by all who risked their own liberty to extend those same blessings to their neighbors, as well as posterity.

The very vagueness of Virginia’s slogan is both its strength and genius, allowing each individual to read into it his or her own meaning. Much like those who originally settled here, it is a question of choice.

The story of Virginia is at its heart one of choice, the choice taken by a small band of English settlers to cross a vast ocean; the choice to build a new life on the edge of a vast wilderness; and the choice to experiment with self-government, an experiment that is as real today as it was more than four centuries ago when the first election was held for the colonial legislature — the House of Burgesses — in 1619. Virginians have been choosing ever since. In so doing, their story is a microcosm of the story of America.

It was that choice to choose how we govern ourselves that inspired some of Virginia’s first colonial residents to write the documents that defined not only their own struggle for liberty, but for the nation as a whole: the Declaration of Independence (1776), the Virginia Bill of Rights (1776), the Virginia Statue of Religious Freedom (1786); and the Virginia Compromise Plan (1787) at the Constitutional Convention. Take away those ideas and not only would our freedom of choice be circumscribed, but the promise of America would be something less than it is today.

Virginia preserves the homes and scenes where many of these ideals were first formed and where their authors gained their inspiration from the surrounding landscape, places like the Capitol in Williamsburg and St. John’s Church in Richmond, Monticello and the lofty Blue Ridge beyond. Here, too, will be found the many sanguinary fields where those same freedoms were defended and dearly purchased: Great Bridge and Yorktown, Manassas and Appomattox.

True, not all the ideals so eloquently declared by our Founders were extended equally to all Virginia’s sons and daughters. It took other battles, some in the courtroom, and other protests to realize the rights and freedoms of those initially deemed unworthy for inclusion in the three words: We the People. The struggles — fought to fulfill those words — are now our common heritage: Nat Turner’s Rebellion in Southampton County, the Moton School in Farmville, the suffragettes of Occoquan Workhouse in Lorton, and Loving v. Virginia in Caroline County.

These struggles may belong to other ages, but the legacy lives on with us today. Never must we allow these sacred places with their symbolic meaning stretching across time and space to become the dusty relics of the distant past, to lose their power to inspire and teach, to motivate us to achieve America’s promise for all its citizens. To do so is to lose the story not only of Virginia, but of America. It is that story, that hope, that promise that still draws immigrants to these shores seeking freedom and opportunity more than four centuries after the first English settlers stepped ashore.

This choice that we all have, this freedom to choose, it is what we should love most about our dear commonwealth, our home, our Virginia.