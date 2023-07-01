When I was in the Spotsylvania Public School system over 25 years ago, the entire focus of education was a path toward college. Classmates not on the college path would enlist in the military or probably attend one of just a handful of vocational-type classes around electrical, plumbing or carpentry. The sentiment seemed to be that "the cool kids" didn’t go to vocational school.

The world has certainly and finally changed for the better. The school systems in the area have dramatically evolved their vocational programs, which are now referred to as CTE, or Career and Technical Education programs.

I had an opportunity to speak with Louisa County High School students in May. Their CTE programs now cover a wide variety of technology curriculum that includes computer networking, coding, video game design, robotics, 3D printing, and cybersecurity. The two-year program allows students to graduate with industry-level certifications and real-world experience.

Local nonprofits are expanding their technology education programs through a series of summer camps taking place right now.

The CyberBytes Foundation, located in Quantico Corporate Center, is in its third year of hosting weeklong camps. The campers are ages 11–18. Camps range from virtual reality to building drones, a gaming computer or a robotic hand. The campers get hands-on experience and are led by industry professionals. At the end of the camps, their creations are theirs to take home.

For younger campers, Stafford-based Code Ninja is offering camps around video game development in the immensely popular Roblox and Minecraft video games. Code Ninja is also offering a camp on How to Become a YouTuber, one of the most popular career choices for students now.

One of the newest programs will be facilitated by a new organization, STEAMBridge. STEAMBridge founder Joel Scharlat said the mission is to “introduce students to emerging technologies using project-based experiential learning. We challenge students to think critically and innovatively.”

STEAMBridge recently won a grant to teach a technology-focused entrepreneurship course. It’s free for the participants. Campers attending one of the CyberBytes programs will spend one hour a day developing a business plan for a new technology product. Campers will be grouped into teams. At the end of the week, the groups will present their business plans to a panelist of three volunteer business professionals.

I believe college is important if you are entering the hard sciences, medical field, or plan to study the law. But for many of the jobs that need to be filled, college is completely unnecessary. I took a nontraditional route to earn my degrees, attending courses on nights and weekends. But my real learning came from building my own labs when I was a network engineer earlier in my career.

In the modern world, attention spans are incredibly short. The earlier we can expose kids to a variety of subjects, with hands-on experiences, the more likely they will find a passion that they can take with them for the rest of their lives. There is an energy and excitement in the room with the kids that I have seen take the summer camps and for the students participating in the CTE programs at the schools I’ve attended.

If you are a business owner, parent, or just like technology, I encourage you to get involved. I am teaming up with STEAMBridge to teach four of the entrepreneurship programs starting in mid-July. If things go well, STEAMBridge hopes to be able to expand the program.