A presidential candidate is arrested in Miami in the morning and then makes a campaign speech in New Jersey that night.

Only in 21st century American politics! Only in the crazy world of Donald Trump.

I suppose this is just another adventure in the life of America’s most eccentric billionaire. After all, he’s been everything from a TV star to president of the United States. Being arrested may just be something new to keep his life exciting.

Americans seemed to take the arrest of a former president in stride. No one was shocked. No one is ever shocked anymore when it comes to the happenings in Trump’s life. That’s just who he is.

The story didn’t rate all that high on the TV news. Murders were deemed bigger stories on D.C. stations than Trump being arrested.

Of course, the story was hashed and rehashed last week when news of the coming arriaignment was announced. The only furor that arose was when the local ABC station pre-empted “Jeopardy!” to air a special on Trump’s legal troubles. You don’t mess with “Jeopardy!”

As with Tuesday night’s campaign speech, Trump just goes on about his business as if nothing happened. Almost any other American who was arrested on 37 counts of anything would be scared stiff. Trump, who seems truly to believe that he is invincible, just designates lawyers to handle the situation and goes about life as usual.

One curious aspect of Trump’s arrest was the absence of his wife, Melania. Almost every time a politician or some other important person is arrested and appears in court, his wife goes with him, walking by her husband’s side and usually holding his hand.

This is a show of solidarity that the defendants’ lawyers insist upon, even if the husband and wife despise each other. If gives the impression for those watching on TV or reading the story in the newspaper that the spouse is providing 100 percent support.

Tuesday, Melania was nowhere to be seen. In fact, she has not shown her face in public (that I can recall) since she moved out of the White House. She apparently is not a loving — or even hypocritical — hand holder.

Nobody even saw Donald. His motorcade was whisked into a basement garage at the courthouse, and he entered the courtroom without being observed by any member of the press.

Somebody figured it out and if Trump is convicted and gets the maximum sentence on every count, he would have to serve 400 years in prison. Man! When he got out, he would be as old as Joe Biden is now!

Someone else researched the laws and discovered that being convicted of 37 felonies would not disqualify Trump from running for or serving as president. And if there ever was a commander-in-chief who directed the country from a jail cell, it would be Donald Trump. Just another quirk to an already quirky life.

I suppose lawmakers figured such a law was unnecessary because no one would vote for a convicted felon. That was before Donald Trump. Prison would make him more of a martyr than he already is.

In fact, as Trump speculated when he was charged in New York three months ago (that charge still looms), being arrested will likely help his presidential campaign. Now he will get the sympathy vote from those who believe that the government is picking on the former president. And the sympathy vote just might make the difference in the crowded Republican primary.

It is unlikely, however, that sympathy votes will get Trump into the White House again. Still, you never know. The man seems to live a charmed life.

One question from this whole mess seems paramount. Why did Trump take highly classified documents to his Florida residence in the first place?

Refusing to accept the fact that he had lost the 2020 election, did he think he would continue to run the country from Mar-A-Lago? Did he believe that classified documents were part of his presidential papers?

We’ll probably never know. Nobody knows what goes on under that flop of hair. Trump has a mind like no other.

If the FBI did investigate Trump just to end his political career (which is possible), it miscalculated. The former president may well weasel his way out of this legal predicament and weasel his way back into the White House.

After all, we are talking about Donald Trump!