Baseball starts again tonight after the All-Star Game break.

I didn’t watch the All-Star Game; I haven’t in years. Forty years ago it was a real game. Now it is a show.

Fifty years ago it was a chance to see players from the other league. With inter-league play, you now see them all the time.

Sixty years ago the All-Star Game was truly played for bragging rights. My league is better than your league. Players from one league didn’t like players from the other, and that’s the way it should be.

Now it’s all “buddy buddy.” Now, with players changing teams and leagues as often as most of us change underwear, everybody wants to be friends because that guy might be a teammate next season.

Back in the day, there was financial reward attached to being voted an All-Star. You might have it in your contract that you got an extra $500 or $1,000 if you made the All-Star team.

With most players making under $10,000 a season, that was a big deal. You needed the money to help support your family. Now, with multimillion dollar signing bonuses and contracts, any extra income is just another tax burden.

In the old days, the two teams played for blood as well as money. Take that guy out with a hard slide at second base! Run over the other league’s catcher! Knock that batter down if he runs the bases too slow after a home run!

Now the object of the All-Star game is just to play loose and get through it without injury. There is no meaning anymore. Three weeks from now the average baseball fan won’t even remember who won.

I am not a fan of the Home Run Derby, either. It is simply a reflection of modern-era baseball. Home run or nothing! Players using special bats and likely juiced-up balls. I didn’t watch it.

OK! The All-Star break is over. Let’s get back to regular season baseball.

As expected, the Washington Nationals are the American League East cellar dwellers. But the real story is the New York Mets, whose $340 million salary has them, not in first place, but one small step above the no-name Nationals.

In addition to being the highest-salaried team in baseball, the Mets are also the oldest, and it is showing, especially with its pitching staff. Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Cookie Corrasco just aren’t the pitchers they used to be.

Besides that, the whole team is in a batting slump and has been for virtually the entire season. Jeff McNeil, who led the league in batting last year, is down around the .250 mark and several others are close on his heels. Were it not for Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonzo, the Mets would be below the Nationals.

The real surprise this season are the Baltimore Orioles, who are 19 games above .500 and only two games behind the American League East Division leaders, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Again, not a lot of big names with big salaries, just a good team. But then so are the Rays. There are probably not 10 people north of Tampa who could name three of that team’s starters. And the same goes for Baltimore. It takes a team to win, not money. George Steinbrenner found that out in New York 40 years ago.

I feel it necessary to once again expound on my dislike for baseball’s pitch clock. We now have a way for a pitcher to get a strikeout without throwing a pitch. And now there are two ways to issue a walk without tossing the ball plateward (intentional walk and four straight pitch clock violations).

What a travesty for a great game. The old-timers must be turning over in their graves.

One more baseball note: college baseball has got to switch from aluminum to wooden bats. Did you see the scores of those College World Series games? And those batting averages? How Major League scouts evaluate college hitters is beyond me.

Before I close, a reminder that live horse racing began yesterday at Colonial Downs, Virginia’s only thoroughbred track located in New Kent, just east of Richmond. The ponies will be running Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons (1:30 post time).

Some top-flight trainers have brought in some good horses for the big purses being offered. The $300,000 Virginia Derby will be held Sept. 9, the closing day of the race meet.