Do you know how school divisions entice bus drivers?

They offer them health insurance.

Many drivers are retired individuals or those who do not have regular jobs. They need health insurance, at least supplemental plans for those on Medicare.

We have come to the point in this country where we are scared stiff to be without health insurance. The cost of treating one major illness can wipe out everything we have worked for in a lifetime.

One heart attack or one cancer operation can leave us penniless and that is not right. Something needs to be done.

President Biden held a news conference last week lauding the fact that recent legislation is helping Medicare negotiate with big pharmaceutical companies over drug prices.

That may be a start, but it does not solve the problem. Until you or someone in your family comes down with a health issue that demands an expensive drug, you can’t appreciate what many people face.

Last year a friend with atrial fibrillation was told he needed an anti-blood clotting drug, one that was not covered under his health plan. The cost? $1,600 a month. It would have taken almost every penny of his Social Security check to pay for this one prescription. Unable to qualify for other financial aid, he was forced to do without.

Like education and other industries in this country, medicine has reached the point where it is almost a racket. Doctors, hospitals, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies have you over a barrel and you must pay through the nose to keep your possessions and your life. Al Capone used the same tactics during prohibition.

At some point, this country must embrace some sort of socialized medicine system. We cannot keep paying higher and higher insurance premiums, hospital bills and drug costs. When the price of one monthly prescription is higher than your rent payment, it is time for a change.

I’ve heard all the arguments. You’ll never get to see a doctor or get an operation under socialized medicine. You’ll pay more taxes. The socialized medicine system doesn’t work.

It does work. It works in Canada, England and many other countries. Yes, you pay more taxes, but when you add up what Americans pay in health insurance premiums, copays and services that are not covered under insurance, the difference will be minimal.

The truth is that we already have two forms of socialized medicine in our country right now — Medicare and Medicaid. Medicare, however, only pays a portion of health expenses for those over 65 and leaves many elderly people holding the bag.

Medicaid is socialized medicine, only the people who pay for it get no benefits from it. Taxpayers are footing the bill for those who, for whatever reason, do not have health insurance. Those same taxpayers, however, must pay through the nose for their own health insurance and medical services.

If some people are getting government subsidized health care, then every citizen should be entitled to the same benefits. If the government is taking care of some people’s health needs, it should take care of all the people.

I had a friend in England who had two babies and two major operations and never paid a penny out of pocket. Her medicines came at no cost and were delivered to her door.

Yes, taxes in Great Britain are high, but if you add what you pay in income taxes to what you are paying in insurance premiums and hospital costs, English health care probably costs less.

Health care costs are not getting out of hand; they have already gotten out of hand, and it is time to do something about it. No American should have to forfeit everything they own just to stay alive a few more weeks, months or years.

Health care has not just become big business; it has become outrageously big business and it gets bigger by the day.

The time for socialized medicine is here. We are being held hostage by the health care industry and it is time we broke free.

For someone to say, “I’ll save your life but you’ll have to give me everything you’ve worked for in return,” is not what America is all about.