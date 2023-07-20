The weather has been much in the news these days.

Floods in New England and Pennsylvania, excessive heat in the Southwest and wildfires in Canada and now California.

Weather is almost always in the news because no other single factor affects our daily lives in so many ways.

If we’re having an outdoor birthday party, we check the weather to see if it will cooperate. If we take a trip, we want to make sure weather conditions will not make for dangerous travel. If we are going to a baseball game, we check the weather to make sure we won’t pay $100 for tickets and then get rained on.

Weather controls food prices. Too much or too little rain can wipe out crops. And, of course, weather affects insurance costs. Hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfire claims cause everyone to pay higher rates.

Last winter, it was the record amount of snow in the California mountains that was the big news. Now it is the heat, with high temperatures consistently over 100 in parts of Texas and over 110 in the deserts of Arizona.

The TV news, of course, dramatizes weather conditions. “Record heat! It has never been this hot before! No relief in sight!” If you listen to the moans and the whines, one would tend to believe that the world was coming to an end or that millions will die because of the conditions.

It ain’t so. We have always had hot days in the summer and humanity has survived. Heatwaves are nothing new. The summer of 1930 saw all kinds of records broken. The highest recorded temperature in the United States was 134 degrees, and that occurred in 1913, long before climate change became the fashionable culprit of all things weather.

Right here, let’s make a couple of things clear regarding climate change and weather records. First, Earth’s climate has been changing since the planet was formed. We have gone through high-carbon phases where it was scorching hot and ice ages where it was bitterly cold, both without man’s interference, I might add. And the planet, as it ages, will continue to change.

Secondly, as for records, just remember that the United States began keeping weather records in 1872, only 151 years ago. The planet, on the other hand, is 4.5 billion years old. One hundred and fifty-one years in the life of a 4.5-billion-year-old planet is almost incomprehensibly miniscule.

Still, we cry, “It has never been this hot/cold before!”

Baloney! We have no idea the high temperature at any given spot on this date two million years ago.

The problem today is that we don’t become acclimated to the heat. We live in air-conditioning comfort and seldom venture outside in the heat of the day.

When I was a child, almost no one had air-conditioning and we survived. I don’t recall ever hearing of a single person dying of heat stroke back then and, living in a farming region, we were outside most of the day.

I suppose the point I am trying to make is that we have become a weaker society, partly because the TV news tells us we are. There are still men and women who work all day in the summer heat with no ill effects. You just have to get used to it.

Let’s talk about the Canadian wildfires (started by lightning) and the smoke that is affecting air quality in the central and eastern United States. It's unusual because the jet stream usually takes smoke from Eastern Canada out over the Atlantic.

The smoky haze has been bad, but I have worked out in it every day with no ill effects.

While Canadian smoke is unusual for those of us on the East Coast, it is commonplace for those who live in western and central Montana. Almost every year, prevailing winds create a milky haze over Big Sky Country as fires in Western Canada, Idaho and Western Montana — most of them also started by lightning — burn.

Then, of course, there is the tinderbox in Southern California that seems to burn every summer and fall.

The one weather phenomenon that isn’t making news right now is hurricane season, but it is still early. Mid-August through mid-September is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, so things may liven up.

Also, meteorologists say that El Niño (water temperatures in the South Pacific) is heating up and may be one of the strongest ever. That often leads to a cold, snowy winter for the East Coast.

I’ll believe it when I see it.

I’ll close with something I have been reminding readers of for the past 50 years. Yes, it is hot, but that’s the way the weather works. It is hot in the summer and cold in the winter. Folks sometimes seem to forget that.

“But it has never been this hot!”

Yes, it has! Remember that Sunday afternoon 3.5 million years ago?