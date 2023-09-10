Have you bought something you later regretted? Something that is too luxurious and too expensive. Did you keep your regrets to yourself and defend your decision in public?

From the outside looking in, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter (now X) last year appears to be an ego buy. Musk is a heavy Twitter user. Perceptions of censorship and government interference with free speech had him frustrated. Musk thought he could do a better job of running Twitter. He did almost no due diligence and offered a price per share double the value of the company.

He tried to back out of the deal. Legal action forced him to continue. This was a lot of unforced errors for someone currently No. 1 on the world’s richest rankings (Aug. 1, 2023).

Musk’s Handling

of TwitterAd revenue sponsorships have dropped by half since Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year. Only 20% of active Twitter users post content. And those users’ activity has dropped by 25%.

There were many public changes to the platform and to the company. Refusing to pay rent and cloud hosting fees. Dysfunctional handling of layoffs. Employees were fired with no notice. Badges and account access turned off was the only notice.

Twitter placed key features behind paywalls. They required logins to view content creating friction for users. Followed most recently by the dumping of the name Twitter and Tweets for X and Posts.

Negative press has been mounting since Musk’s takeover. Eighty % of the staff has been fired to date. Laid-off engineers continue to voice the opinion that the service is at risk of breaking. New features are crudely thought out. Features are beta tested in real-time on the entire user base, then rolled back after pushback. Things are not sunshine and rainbows.

Zuckerberg Enters

the Ring Mark Zuckerberg gained wealth and fame from Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg launched Threads in July 2023. Threads is a pared-down clone of the Twitter platform.

Zuckerberg launched Threads after a quick six-month development cycle. The name Threads is a play on Twitter’s longtime name for a sequence of Tweets.

Threads signup process integrated into Instagram. Instagram boasts 2.35 billion active users. Threads signups reached over 120 million in the first month. The fastest signup for a platform in history. It’s unlikely that Threads would have reached that massive number without Instagram’s users.

Musk vs. ZuckerbergTwitter threatened legal action immediately after the launch of Threads. Then talk began of an MMA fight between Musk and Zuckerberg. Musk is calling Zuckerberg chicken and Zuckerberg saying Musk is not serious. Nothing is official on either of these issues yet. The potential MMA fight is still creating headlines.

Hot TakeThere is a lot of noise around both social media platforms right now. When I learned Threads was going to launch, I let out an audible “ugh.” The last thing we need is another social media platform. I still signed up on Day 1.

Threads only have 20% of the initial signups as active users. An expected drop-off. Threads is missing significant functionality of other social media platforms. Missing still is API access for integration from other software tools. A full website version is coming soon.

Marketing professionals had a collective head slam on their desks after the rebranding to X. Seventeen years of branding flushed down the toilet. Musk has been trying to get the letter X integrated into all his businesses: Tesla Model X and SpaceX. The early version of PayPal was X.com.

There are two key differences to watch for in the long term. Zuckerberg has lived and breathed social media for almost 20 years. Zuckerberg still controls over 53% of all voting shares in his companies. All varieties of social media. Zuckerberg has a total focus on a social media mission.

Musk is the driving personality behind many different technology companies. He splits between space, hyperloop tunnels, electric cars, neuroscience and social media posts. Which one of these doesn’t fit?

Twitter’s regular active monthly users are 450 million. Threads only need 20% of active Instagram users to beat X. The integrated signup makes this easy.

Zuckerberg wins this battle in the long haul. The constant changes to the X platform are rubbing users the wrong way. The friction added to X makes it less appealing to potential new users.

Musk’s Twitter story is about the outsider who says, “I can do this better than you.” The previous Twitter board said, “OK, go for it.” Now Musk is finding it harder than he thought. He is still in the saving-face leg of his journey.

Threads will start to gain real traction as new functionality releases. X will start to lose users.