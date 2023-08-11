My son and his wife bought a new Tesla.

He is the first member of my family to get an all-electric vehicle.

They were looking for a hybrid (gas and electric) but couldn’t find one. Apparently, some key part for those cars is made in Ukraine and, well, you know what’s happening in that war-torn country.

My son told me about his purchase during the family’s trip to the beach. He wasn’t sure how I was going to take the news because he thinks I am too traditional.

He doesn’t remember that I was one of the first people in the county to install a satellite dish back in the 1980s (one neighbor accused me of using it to communicate with the Russians) and buy a diesel car when gas prices started to rise.

I quickly bombarded my son with questions. How much did it cost? I know that is none of my business, but I wanted to find out whether or not I could afford one.

After a $7,500 tax credit, the Tesla was cheaper than most standard-size cars and about half what one of those big old pick ’em up trucks cost (I still think they should be banned because they won’t fit in a parking space and their lights blind me at night).

How far will the Tesla go without being recharged?

About 280 miles.

In contrast, my Toyota Corolla will go about 475 miles on 11 gallons of gas.

How much does it cost to recharge the vehicle and how long does it take?

The highest my son said he had paid to recharge was $12.75, about one third of what a tank of gas costs at $3.75 a gallon (the current price).

According to my son, it takes about 45 minutes to recharge the vehicle, a lot longer than it takes to pump 10 gallons of gas.

Given the distance limitations, you must do some planning when driving an electric car. That’s obvious. You don’t want to be caught out in the Badlands of South Dakota when your battery reaches the end of its charge.

But then I began to think that I must do the same thing with my cell phone. The old landline phones were always charged and ready to go, but offered no mobility. For the sake of convenience, I gave up my wall phone that was always ready for a cell phone that I can take anywhere but must keep charged. If I can charge my phone overnight, I can also charge an electric car.

Does an electric car have power? My son assures me that it does. A buddy of mine got one of the first Teslas about 10 years ago and he and another friend took it out on the bypass about 2 in the morning (when he hoped all the cops were asleep) and stomped on the gas, excuse me, the electricity.

Both swore it went from zero to 60 in about two-tenths of a second (a slight exaggeration, I’m sure) and roared down the highway (actually it hummed down the highway) at speeds I won’t relate because there might be a policeman reading this.

One of the features my son is enthralled with is a turn signal that sounds like a whoopee cushion. I kid you not. He sent me video. It makes the sound both inside and outside the vehicle and you don’t even have to pull its finger. Four-year-olds would love this.

I’m not sure whether or not he had to pay extra for this feature, but I hope he had better sense.

The world is slowly getting used to (but not always embracing) everything electric. While writing this column a friend sent me a message fussing about her electric string trimmer that does not have enough power to do the job.

But then again, a few weeks ago a neighbor farmer told me how much he loves his battery-powered chainsaw. But will it drop an 18-inch diameter tree, I asked. That’s the test. He didn’t know. He had only used it on small branches that were hitting the cab of his tractor.

All this electric stuff may be good for the environment, but somewhere along the line it takes coal, oil or nuclear power to make the electricity that charges the batteries. There is always a trade-off, a price to pay.

I looked at an old pickup truck the other day with 273,000 miles on it. I had a Stihl chainsaw that lasted 25 years and helped me clear 10 acres of forest. I have my doubts that any electric tool — except maybe a drill — will last that long. Still, I could be wrong.

I’m not yet ready for an electric vehicle, but that time is getting closer. If that’s what the future holds, I at least want to be on the curve, if not ahead of it (no pun intended).

But I promise you I won’t pay extra for a turn signal that sounds like a whoopee cushion.

I’m not that crazy!