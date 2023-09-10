In case you haven’t noticed, the price of gasoline is going up again.

Now before you start blaming this president or the last president or the one before, you might want to take a look at our old Cold War foe, the Russians, and our “good” Middle Eastern friends, the Saudi Arabians.

Both these big oil producers have extended their production cuts until the end of the year and seem likely to keep exports down through at least part of 2024.

To that end, crude oil, which had dropped to under $70 a barrel earlier this year, is now approaching $90 a barrel. It is called supply and demand, a basic precept of economics.

The Russians, under an oil embargo from the United States, Canada and a number of other countries protesting President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, have apparently suffered little from Free World actions. Putin is reportedly shipping more and more oil to China as that worrisome alliance gets stronger.

Saudi Arabia, understanding that there is a finite amount of this black gold beneath its soil, is limiting its output to save supply and keep prices high.

It will be interesting to see how the Federal Reserve Board, which is determined to bring inflation under control, responds to the rising price of oil. In America, as in most highly developed countries, oil is at the root of inflation.

The price of oil affects the cost of food production, from the farmer’s tractor to the diesel trucks that haul livestock to market and groceries to the supermarket.

Higher oil prices cause airlines to raise ticket prices and trains to raise freight fares.

If workers must pay more for gasoline, they will seek pay raises.

And when fuel is more expensive, governments spend more money to provide essential services.

All this puts the Federal Reserve Board behind the eight ball. If oil prices continue to rise, so will inflation. For more than a year the Fed has gradually increased interest rates to make money tighter and keep spending down.

But there is no way Americans can get away from spending money for oil-related products. A commuter society needs gasoline to get to and from work and fuel oil (or natural gas) to heat their homes in the winter.

Will the Federal Reserve raise interest rates another 25 or 50 basis points when it meets 10 days from now? Some believe it will. Most hope it won’t.

Raising interest rates in response to higher oil prices, which are now the primary cause of inflation, would only be one more kick in the teeth for American workers. They must have gasoline to get to work and to the grocery store. And it takes diesel fuel to get students from home to school and back.

Some day electricity may power our cars, our trains and maybe even our airplanes, but that day is not now. Oil is still the life blood of our economy and when crude prices rise, so does the cost of almost every product made.

Hopefully, the Fed will keep this in mind when it meets Sept. 19-20. Inflation is headed in the right direction, but rising oil prices may keep it from dropping to the point where the Federal Reserve Board wants to see it.

Rising oil prices will undoubtedly reignite the “Reopen the pipeline” cries (that portion of the pipeline was never built) and make us question why America is not producing more oil through fracking or other not-so-eco-friendly means.

And there will be more pressure to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. But remember that most of the electricity used to power those vehicles must be produced by either nuclear or fossil fuels, including oil.

All this is merely food for thought. Right now, the price of a gallon of gasoline or diesel fuel is rising and that’s going to cut into everyone’s bottom line.

Paying at the pump is getting more and more painful.