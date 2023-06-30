If you live on the edge, you must accept the risks.

A case in point is the implosion of the Titan, a submersible (mini submarine) designed to carry paying customers to the depths of the sea.

Five people, four sightseers and the sub’s captain, are presumed dead.

No one wants to see people die, but when you dive 12,500 feet to the bottom of the ocean (more than two miles down), you must assume that there is a chance that you won’t get back to the surface.

All five of the people aboard that mini sub accepted that risk and two even paid a reported $250,000 each for the privilege of risking their lives (the other two sightseers reportedly paid “only” $150,000 each) to see the wreck of the Titanic, which sank in 1912.

That’s a hefty price to pay for an underwater funeral, but the cost of the resulting (attempted) rescue operation was much more. While no specific price tag has been assigned to finding the Titan, there is little doubt that it was in the millions. And someone has to pay the bill.

This world is full of thrill-seekers who want to push life to the limit and court danger. They want to climb the highest mountain — because it is there, take a joyride into space — just to experience weightlessness, or dive to the bottom of the ocean to see a famous shipwreck.

And they will pay big bucks to do it. It is all about the thrill involved, to say, “I’ve been there and done that.” It is usually those with money who are able to pay the price for these thrilling excursions.

Then they get into trouble and it is up to the rest of us to try and get them out of a dangerous situation. Suddenly, it is our (usually the taxpayers) responsibility to try and save them, often putting our own lives at risk, and sometimes getting rescuers killed.

Yes, I know it is our responsibility to help save a human life, but we also have a responsibility not to put ourselves — and others — in a precarious position?

I’m not talking about those who dive deep as part of scientific research or astronauts who go into space to explore. I’m talking about those who pay $250,000 to take a joy ride into the depths of the ocean where atmospheric pressure is so great it can implode a well-made sub.

I’m talking about people who pay thousands of dollars to climb Mount Everest just to say they have done it or take a ride into space for the same reason. I’m talking about rich and famous thrill-seekers, not scientists and explorers.

But there are some people who won’t be satisfied until they have done it all, especially if they can afford it. They want as many thrills as money can buy.

I’ll take a risk if one is needed, but I’m not about to put myself in harm’s way just for the thrill of it. Life’s too short for that.

There are those, however, who think just the opposite. They believe in taking every chance in the book just to make life more exciting. More power to them. Just don’t expect me to put my life at risk to bail you out when you get in trouble.

You are responsible for your own actions and if you want to live dangerously, well, that’s your business. Just don’t put other lives in danger when you do your thing.

No one wants to see five lives lost, but you pay your money and you take your chances. Diving two miles below the surface of the ocean is a big gamble, especially for a small submarine. Those who perished took their chances and they lost.

If I want to see the wreck of the Titanic, I’ll watch it on TV. It’s a lot safer and a lot cheaper.

Sometimes you pay the price when you chase the thrill.