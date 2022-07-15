Column: We just keep on, keeping on ... forget the economy

GAS PRICES are coming down.

I paid $3.95 a gallon in Front Royal this week. I never thought I’d see the day when I thought that was a bargain, but I smiled while I was pumping and even texted friends.

Some areas are reporting prices as low as $3.75. AS LOW AS $3.75! Who would have said that two years ago?

For a nation on wheels, gasoline is a leading cause of inflation, which, according to Washington, is at a 40-year high. For those who drive 100 miles roundtrip to work five days a week, high gas prices, especially for those with SUVs and heavy-duty trucks, can quickly become a burden.

Still, no one seems to be slowing down, and during holidays the roads are packed. Drivers are getting gas money somewhere.

Some states have offered temporary fuel tax relief. Virginia didn’t, perhaps because we have five extended interstate highway corridors (I–64, I–66, I–77, I–81 and I–95) running through the state. We get the tax money from out-of-state drivers without having to provide them with services. That helps fill the highway repair coffers.

And in case you haven’t noticed, gas prices, at least in most cases, are higher within two miles of most interstate highways. In Front Royal, the in-town prices were $3.95. Near I-66 they were $4.32. Stations along the interstates know they can charge more because travelers don’t want to go too far from the big roads to fill up. They are willing to pay more for time and convenience.

Instead of providing a gas tax holiday, the Virginia General Assembly voted to send each taxpayer a $250 check come fall. This, presumably, will help offset high gas prices. In reality, it will only buy about two tanks of gas for a heavy-duty pickup.

Food prices are also up, but few people complain about them. It is only high gas prices that make us mad. And we blame high gas prices on the president, whoever happens to be in office at the time. Nobody seems to blame the man in the White House for high food prices.

Speculation this week is that the Federal Reserve Bank will boost interest rates by as much as one percentage point at its meeting in two weeks. In the beginning, all the Fed’s monthly rate hikes (designed to curb inflation) were supposed to be in 50 basis point (one half of a percentage point) increments. Now the “experts” are talking maybe a whole point in late July (there is no August Fed meeting).

That could cause interest rates on a long-term mortgage to rise to almost 7 percent, and we haven’t been in that territory for a long time. Already, 30-year fixed mortgages are around 6%, almost double what they were several years ago.

According to my real estate agent contacts, home prices have stabilized some, but houses are still selling like hotcakes. At some point, high interest rates must price some buyers out of the market, but that doesn’t seem to have happened yet. The market keeps rolling – with many buyers paying cash for $800,000 homes.

There are conflicting reports on the job market. The unemployment rate remains at about 3.6 percent, which is great. If you want a job, there is one waiting for you, at least that’s the theory.

Job seekers, however, complain that they apply for employment online but never hear back from their applications. Businesses, on the other hand, report that they hire people who never show up for the first day of work. This supports my old theory that everybody wants a job but no one wants to work.

Still, there are “help wanted” signs everywhere with promises of bonuses. It is hard to figure out what really is going on in the labor market.

Then there is the stock market, which according to the talking heads has priced in everything short of an asteroid strike on New York City. But like a steam engine trying to get traction, the economy can’t seem to pour enough sand on Wall Street’s tracks to get the train rolling forward again.

The bear market is starting to really show on 401K and IRA balances, which is causing concern. But if you’re putting money in right now, you’re getting a bargain on cheap stocks whose prices should rise when the Market improves.

Those “experts” keep crying about how bad things are, but aside from expensive gas and a drop in stock prices, I don’t see the problem. We are all working, eating, paying our bills, and traveling like all get out. How could life be any better than that?

If the country survives, the stock market will go back up. It always has. And gas prices will eventually fall.

Just don’t fill up close to the interstate.

And when we get our $250 state checks in September and October, we will all be in hog heaven!

Hang in there!