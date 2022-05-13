Comment: Ancient Aliens; ya got your ears on good buddy?

IS THERE intelligent life out there in the vast expanse of the universe?

That seems to be a subject no one wants to talk much about until there are a rash of UFO sightings, or we watch one of those old 1950s science fiction movies. Then our imagination gets all stirred up.

Well, there haven’t been any sightings lately, so our imagination remains on hold. Even The History Channel has slowed down its presentation of “Ancient Aliens” shows. The truth is that, given Covid, inflation, and the search for a permanent host for “Jeopardy,” there just isn’t much interest in outer space or little green men these days.

But the subject still interests me, and each time I look up into a clear night sky I wonder just what and who is out there. Some of us still have imaginations that extend beyond political conspiracy theories.

Out there in the night sky (the stars are still there in the day, but we can’t see them because of the brightness of Earth’s star, the sun) are billions of galaxies, stars, planets and moons, not to mention asteroids, comets and space dust.

With all those possibilities, the likelihood that Earth is the only fixture in the universe that boasts life seems remote. As Jodie Foster’s character remarked in the movie “Contact,” it would be a big waste of space if there was no one else out there.

Ancient Aliens’ theorists contend that space travelers have visited our planet numerous times in the past. Engineering feats like the Egyptian pyramids and the Nazca Lines in Peru give credence to the possibility that someone with more advanced technology than those who lived on Earth at the time did visit us.

But if they came and they were able to survive in Earth’s atmosphere, why did they leave? And if they left, why haven’t they returned, at least for a weekend visit?

Do I think there is life out there in the universe? I answer with an emphatic, Yes!

Do I think there is intelligent life out there? Again, Yes!

In a universe as big as ours, the assumption that only one planet out of billions has spawned life is bordering on absurdity. If life can happen here, it can happen elsewhere. It is as simple as that.

At this point, I know there are conservative religious readers out there who are condemning me as a heretic because they believe that the stars are merely lighted fixtures that God put in the night sky to entertain humans. They ignore the possibility that God may have put those suns and moons and planets up there as homes for other humans or similar species.

There may well be other eyes on other planets that look up each night and see Earth twinkling in the distance. God may not have spent all that effort just for us, even though we are sometimes so conceited as to think so.

The truth is that there are parts of the Bible that might very well refer to space travel by advanced civilizations. Science and religion are not always as separate as we sometimes think.

But back to science. If there is intelligent life out there, will Earthlings find it? Given the vastness of space, the chances of us stumbling on a planet with life seems remote.

Likewise for other civilizations finding us. It would be like walking the beaches from Maine to Florida and finding the one grain of gold that exists in the sand.

Still, we get a little excited when we consider the possibility that a spaceship will one day come down and an alien will get out and say, “Take me to your leader!” We hope that alien won’t be an ugly creature that scares us all half to death. We want the space alien to look like us.

But do we? Do we want other humans to come down from the night sky (UFOs never appear in the daylight) and confront us?

If they are like us, we might be in real trouble, especially if they are more advanced. Look at our own human history.

If they are like us, advanced humans from outer space would land, plant their flag, claim this unknown land for their leader and probably make us their slaves. That’s the way it has always worked for the more advanced civilizations on Earth.

Of course, they might just eat us. Maybe that’s why those “Ancient Aliens” left. They wanted humans to grow and multiply so that one day they could come back and harvest us.

Ya think?