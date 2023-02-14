How about a few random thoughts today?

Will the military soon have a new Top Gun designation for pilots that shoot down the most Chinese balloons?

Those balloons keep coming and we keep popping them. Of course, the big question is, what is their purpose? Are the Chinese really spying or just trying to aggravate us?

Or is it really China that is releasing those balloons? I still think they are being put into our atmosphere by low-tech space aliens who are trying to figure out what we are all about.

But wherever they are coming from, they have definitely gotten our attention, and jet fighter pilots are getting really good at bringing them down. The problem is that we can’t seem to find the pieces when they fall.

Or is the military really recovering the debris and just not telling us what has been found?

You never know.

If the military really wants to shoot down balloons, they might start with those blimps that hover over golf courses during important tournaments.

Those things make so much noise you can hardly hear the announcers talking. At least the Chinese balloons are quiet when they go over.

The day of the blimp is over. Drones do a better job getting aerial shots and they don’t make any noise. If TV must use blimps, only have them fly over domed stadiums, which they sometimes do, and which makes no sense whatsoever. Why would viewers want to see the roof of a football stadium?

Then again, there are some weird people out there.

First-rate game,

second-rate ads

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory.

It was a good game that held our attention all the way and a fitting way to end the season.

No, I didn’t watch the halftime show. (I watched a taped episode of “Air Disasters” instead.) I gave up on that aspect of the game years ago.

I did watch some of the commercials, which I thought were second-rate. There were some where I had no clue what the product was they were trying to sell. With advertisers paying $7 million for a half-minute spot, that seems like a waste of money to me.

No, it’s not my money but in a sense it is, because if I buy the product I am helping pay for the spot. And inflation is already rampant.

If you have to guess what the product or the message is, the commercial is too complicated.

Simple sells.

An act of God

Our hearts go out to those people who are suffering as a result of that 7.8 earthquake in Turkey.

Even though this was a natural disaster, there are those in the affected cities who are blaming the Turkish government for not imposing tighter building restrictions that would have made buildings safer during quakes.

This is a poorer section of Turkey and if the government had tried to force the people to earthquake-proof their homes they couldn’t have afforded it. And they would have screamed bloody murder at the government trying to run their lives.

Why is it we always have to blame somebody? An earthquake is an act of God. It is not the government’s fault.

Always the blame game.

Dead is dead

America is getting so politically correct that sometimes I just have to laugh.

The other day a friend posted a picture of an eagle sitting on a board fence and stated that the raptor was digesting bits of a “deceased” fox that was lying in a nearby ditch.

A “deceased” fox? How about a “dead” fox? There is nothing wrong with the word “dead.” If it is dead, it is dead. As Aaron Neville once sang, tell it like it is.

I suppose next they’ll be changing the name of that song to “Deceased Skunk in the Middle of the Road.”

Gimme a break.

Picture this

Finally, while trying to figure out what one Super Bowl commercial was all about, a random thought crossed my mind.

When couples break up, they usually cut the other person out of any pictures they have lying around. They just want nothing more to do with their ex.

Alright, what happens if they get back together, especially if one person has cut the other from all pictures, but the other hasn’t? Wouldn’t that be cause for another break-up?

Just asking.