How about a few odds and ends today?

Sometimes there’s nothing worse — or more dangerous — than a “do-gooder.”

A few weeks ago, two young women made a trip to a shopping center store. One stayed in the car while the other went inside to make a purchase.

While the woman in the car is sitting there, a lady walks by and looks in the window, then walks away.

A few minutes later a police car pulls up and an officer gets out, walk over and taps on the car window.

In this day and time, a policeman walking up to your car can be frightening, but the woman inside rolls down the window.

The officer said that the lady that walked by had called in a report of an unattended child left in the car.

“Child?” the young lady replied. “I’m 23 years old! I’m no child!”

The woman who had gone in to make a purchase quickly returned and verified that the 23-year-old was the only person in the vehicle.

Sometimes you need to make certain of your facts before you call the police.

Recently, there was a woman on social media who was blasting everyone and his brother for the student loan problem.

It was the bank’s fault for just handing out money and the college’s fault for pushing students into debt.

She further explained that it was completely unfair that she had to pay back the money she had been “tricked” into borrowing. She didn’t have a job and just couldn’t afford to make any payment at all.

Ten minutes later, the same woman posted a long rant about the inefficiency of Door Dash, that her food had been delivered cold.

You don’t have a job and you can’t pay your bills, but you still have your supper delivered? Did you ever think about cooking supper yourself and saving the Door Dash delivery fee and the expense of a restaurant-cooked meal.

Apparently not.

If you have satellite TV, you might notice some interference problems these days.

That’s because at times during the afternoon the sun is glaring directly your antenna and solar rays override the TV signals coming from the satellite to your outside receiver.

This phenomenon, which occurs mostly during March and October, lasts only a couple of minutes until the Earth’s rotation moves your satellite dish away from a direct confrontation with the sun.

It is a minor inconvenience compared to the “snow” that poor reception created on TV screens 75 years ago.

Anyone but me notice that Turner Classic Movies (TCM) forgot that we changed to Daylight Saving Time last weekend?

All the movies Sunday were on Standard Time, an hour later than their programmed time.

Maybe all the snow in California prevented Hollywood clocks from springing forward.

But when you have a listed John Wayne movie starting an hour late, you’re just asking for trouble.

Speaking of trouble, there have been troubling reports lately regarding self-checkout lines at grocery stores.

Suppose the scanner doesn’t catch an item and you don’t notice it. You walk out the door with the item in your bag and get arrested for shoplifting.

Yes, there are those who would deliberately overlook items to beat the system, but there are older people and those with mental disabilities that don’t watch the scanner all that closely.

I want a human to check me out, not a machine. If the employee makes a mistake, it is the store’s problem. I don’t want to be arrested for a computer’s mistake.

Regarding machines and the legal system, I’m still trying to get a policeman or a commonwealth attorney to tell me who is at fault if a self-driving car has an accident or commits a traffic violation.

No one will venture an opinion.

Finally, the big buzz around here these days is that Buc-ee’s is coming to Virginia, down off Interstate 64 in New Kent.

For those who have never been to one, Buc-ee’s is more an experience than a store.

Gotta see it to believe it.