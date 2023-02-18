Every once in a while someone will post a retro advertisement on social media and yearn for those good old days when prices were low.

Gas: 35 cents a gallon in 1965. A new car: $2,000 in 1970. A new house: $20,000 in 1974.

Oh, wouldn’t it be wonderful to go back to those happy days of yesteryear, when you could buy a week’s worth of groceries for $20?

Yes, it would be great — if you could take your present-day paycheck along with you. You see, the minimum wage was $1.25 per hour when gas was 35 cents per gallon, a farmworker was lucky to be making $300 a month when cars cost $2,000, and a teacher was averaging $8,000 a year when you could buy a house for $20,000.

During all this time, interest rates were at 6–7 percent, about what they are today. A family couldn’t get ahead any more back then than they can now.

It is called the wage-price spiral and it means that the price of goods will go up in direct proportion to the amount of money the average person makes. In other words, if you get a raise there will be some commodity that you need that will rise and take away those extra dollars in your paycheck.

The truth is that in some ways we are better off now than we were in 1965 when gas was 35 cents a gallon. The average price of gas today is about $3.50, roughly 10 times the 1965 price.

The average median income, however, is $70,000 a year, 14 times what it was in 1965, so we can’t blame gas prices for any financial woes we might have.

What we can blame is the price of housing. That $20,000 home now costs about $360,000, about 18 times its value in 1974 and 36 times its cost to build in 1965. Interest payments on longer-term mortgages make the multiples even greater.

One reason for this dramatic jump in home prices is that nobody builds small homes anymore. The one-story, three-bedroom brick rambler went the way of the dinosaurs when American affluence began to rise. Now everyone wants a two-story home like the farmhouses of old, never understanding that those old homes were built in sections by succeeding generations. Many started as log cabins.

Now we want it all and we want it now. And we are willing to pay the price.

Why not build smaller homes that cost less? First, especially along the East and West coasts, available land has been swallowed up by developers who control the size and price of housing.

In 1965, a person could go out and find a small lot and build what he wanted. Today, there are no small lots and regulations that prevent small homes from scaring the neighborhood. So, you must build big and pay for it or rent, where prices are also 10 times higher. The prospective homeowner is trapped.

Home prices really began rising dramatically about 1960 when more women started entering the workforce. Suddenly, families had more available income, so why not make them pay more for goods and services. Home prices were the first to jump.

Another thing that weighs heavy on available income these days is the list of “necessities” that were not even heard of when gas was 35 cents a gallon. Today we must pay for every member of the family to have a cell phone when the average home had only one land line in 1965.

We now pay for internet use and television, which was free in the 1960s, now cost $100–$200 a month.

Few people in the early 1960s had health insurance. Today, health insurance payments are sometimes higher than mortgage payments, primarily because medical costs have multiplied to a far greater extent than the price of gas.

When we take that nostalgic look at prices in the 1960s and ‘70s, are we willing to give up the internet, cable TV, cellphones and all our other modern conveniences to get back to 35 cents a gallon gas?

The truth is that we can’t compare yesterday with today. Prices were cheaper back then, but wages were lower, sometimes at a greater proportion.

In 1954, my family’s 76-acre farm, complete with an eight-room house, sold for $6,500. There were times in the 1980s that I made that much in a week. I would have given anything to take my 1980s money and go back and buy that farm but I couldn’t, because now, like my wages, the value of that land had also skyrocketed.

So don’t be fooled by nostalgia. The value of gas and eggs is the same now as it was when you were a child.

Only the prices have changed.