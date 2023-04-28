What would you do with the money if you happened to win one of those $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpots?

I’m not asking how you would spend it; I’m asking what you would do with the money?

We sometimes wonder why the person who holds the winning ticket doesn’t just run down to the lottery office and collect his check, but the situation is a bit more complicated than that.

In the first place, what are you going to do with a $1.5 billion check? You can’t just go down to your bank’s drive-thru and say, “I’d like to make a deposit in my checking account.”

If you did, the teller would probably faint and even the branch manager would have no idea what to do. He’d be on the phone with the head office in New York, Chicago or somewhere trying to figure out just how to handle a transaction of that magnitude and you’d be sitting in your car blocking traffic for hours.

And you certainly couldn’t pull up and tell the teller, “I’d like to cash this check. I’ll take $10s and $20s, please.” Do you know how many 10- and 20-dollar bills you would have if you cashed a $1.5 billion check?

No branch bank, of course, could cash a check of that size. I don’t know how much money small banks keep on hand, but I would assume it would not be more than a few hundred thousand dollars at most. Even the biggest New York bank is not going to have more that $1 million in its vault. So, if you want to get cash, you’re out of luck.

The truth is that you will never see your $1.5 billion, the actual money, that is. Of course, with direct deposits and debit cards, most of us seldom see any actual money anymore. But $1.5 billion? No way you are going to see that much cash.

This depositing business is tricky. Remember that only deposits of up to $250,000 are federally insured, so you are going to need many accounts in many banks to make sure your money is protected.

But you absolutely want to get that check in the bank as quickly as possible because in this case time really is money. Even with a 4 percent certificate of deposit, you could probably earn more interest on $1.5 billion in a week than you make from your job in a year.

Sure, you are probably going to want to invest in stocks and bonds and real estate, but figuring all that out takes time. So, you want your money in the bank drawing interest until you do. Of course, you’ll have plenty of help because every financial adviser in the country will track you down within five minutes of your win.

That’s going to be crazy, trying to figure who is legit and who is just trying to get at your money (in truth they all are, but some are more honest and insightful than others). You likely will need several well-connected financial advisors, a good tax lawyer, several really smart accountants and probably an armed guard to protect you from those long-lost relatives.

All this is why big winners — at least the smart ones — don’t rush right down to the lottery office and pick up a check. There is much to be considered before you get that cash in hand.

Of course, all this is conjecture, because if you won $1.5 billion, you wouldn’t end up with $1.5 billion to invest. About half your winnings will be taken for federal and state taxes. So, for this column, we assume that you win $3 billion so you will actually have $1.5 billion to worry about.

That’s where the tax lawyers and accountants come in — helping you figure out how to get some of it back.

Once all the legal aspects are taken care of (and they probably never will), you can go out and start spending your winnings. But even if you fly off to some south sea island, you are going to be worrying about the money you left behind — and the money the lawyers and accounts are draining from you.

Me? If I could, I’d get that $1.5 billion in cold hard cash and hide it in my mattress. I wouldn’t need to invest and collect interest. That $1.5 billion would do me just fine.

The first thing I’d buy? A newer model (not new) pickup truck. My old one is falling apart.

Then I’d go to McDonald’s and buy a Quarter Pounder meal and celebrate.

My needs are few, and very simple.