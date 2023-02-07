The Chinese say it was a weather balloon.

Washington says it was a surveillance balloon.

So, who do you believe?

Both the Democrats and Republicans have declared for years that nothing the federal government says is the truth.

On the other hand, the Chinese are communists and Americans have been taught that all communists are liars.

So, we’re back where we started.

This Chinese balloon business is one crazy story, something right out of the funny papers. Think about it. A high-altitude balloon appears over Montana and drifts slowly southeastward until a fighter plane shoots it down off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

The federal government has or is retrieving the debris from the downed balloon and is reportedly analyzing it. Our guys are gonna find out what those crazy commies are up to.

The fact that the investigation will reportedly take place in the military’s alien lab, an airplane hangar outside the town of Roswell, New Mexico, does raise concerns that there is more here than meets the eye.

What is really going on? Does Washington expect us to believe that a highly-developed nation like China, which makes sophisticated high-tech computer parts for American companies, is so militarily backward that it is sending balloons to spy on us?

Hot air balloons were used for surveillance during the Civil War. Does Washington expect us to believe that China, which has a nuclear arsenal, is resorting to 1860s aircraft to check on Joe Biden?

There are GPS satellites up there that are so powerful that they allow me to see the shadow of the trampoline in my backyard. With that kind of technology at their disposal, do we really believe the Chinese are floating a balloon across the United States to find out what cereal we are eating for breakfast? Sounds more like something General Mills might do.

You have to laugh at Americans becoming paranoid over a Chinese balloon floating by. Maybe we had better worry about our own spy technology first. My car has such a good memory that the digital display often tells me when I am likely to be going the instant I turn the key.

That same car — without my knowledge — once sent a message to my daughter pinpointing where I was parked on Main Street.

All I have to do is mention a product in casual conversation and my cell phone picks up on it and sends me hundreds of advertisements for that item. The government — and likely China — can track your every movement using cell phone data.

Then, of course, there are conservative Republicans who still believe that those of us who took the COVID vaccine can file our taxes through the implanted microchip in our bloodstreams.

All this Big Brother surveillance technology right here in our own country and we get riled up over a Chinese balloon?

Maybe it was a weather balloon. Anybody ever heard of Occam’s Razor, which states that more often than not the simplest explanation is the right one?

There is another possibility. Remember that it was little more than a week past the Chinese New Year when that balloon was first detected? Maybe it was just part of the celebration.

But we’re not going to believe that any more than we’re going to believe what was recovered outside Roswell in 1947 was a weather balloon, which is the official government story. We know it was a crashed spaceship with aliens aboard.

Maybe that balloon shot down east of Myrtle Beach Saturday was also an alien spacecraft. Maybe that balloon had traveled here from another solar system and we just blew it and those aboard out of the sky.

If it was an spacecraft, why didn’t the space balloon just land and have one of the aliens walk out and say, “Take me to your leader?”

Maybe after flying over the United States, the aliens determined that there was no intelligent life here.

Well, that story makes as much sense as believing that a country that has split the atom is using Civil War technology to spy on us.

I had more to write but I’ve got to cut this column short. I’ve got to file my taxes while my COVID microchip is still in my writing hand.