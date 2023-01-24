COMMENT: It's a mad, mad, mad business world

Two years ago, with the COVID restrictions starting to relax, businesses were begging for workers.

The labor shortage was so pronounced that some companies were offering $5,000 bonuses to new, qualified workers. Billboards constructed in front of manufacturing plants pleaded for help and $1,000 or $1,500 signing bonuses were common.

There were shortages in the supply chain because not enough workers could be found and consumers sometimes had to wait months for certain products.

Fast forward to 2023 and, according to many businesses, there are still shortages due to supply chain issues. Meanwhile, many companies, among them Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are laying off workers by the thousands.

That sounds like a contradiction and in some cases it is. In other instances, however, it is not.

During the midst of the pandemic, when we were all locked down, our lifestyle changed. When we couldn’t get out and congregate in person, we turned to technology. We held meetings on Zoom, shopped almost exclusively online and texted our orders to restaurants.

The talking heads in the media told us the world had changed forever, that people had transitioned into an all-technology world and we would never return to their pre-pandemic ways.

Believing the “experts” and faced with a sudden and unexpected boom in business, technology companies hired workers as fast as they could, providing cash incentives when necessary.

But then the pandemic ended and, despite what the experts proclaimed, people began to return to their old habits. They rediscovered eating out with their friends and family and shopping among real people in stores.

They quickly concluded that working out in a gym with people was far more enjoyable than spending lonely hours at home with an expensive Peloton machine. Those who had been isolated for months wanted to be around people.

Now those technology companies that had hired all those new workers find themselves overstaffed as pre-pandemic life returns, and those workers who were hired with big bonuses now find themselves out of work.

Meanwhile, labor shortages remain in factories and service industries. But, then, Americans don’t want to work with their hands in factories and laid-off workers can bring home more in unemployment benefits than from slinging hash in a restaurant.

All this makes the Federal Reserve, which wants to see the unemployment rate rise, happy. If the Fed is right, inflation may drop to the point where you won’t need to mortgage your house to buy a dozen eggs.

The world of business can be crazy at times.

A few other business notes before closing.

After this year, the National Football League’s Sunday Ticket (which provides out-of-market games for a subscriber fee) will move from DirecTV to Google (YouTube).

That means viewers will have to use streaming and not satellite TV to bring games into their living rooms. The seven-year deal puts $2 billion each season into the NFL coffers.

How will this affect ratings? After all, viewers in outlying areas don’t always have access to high-speed internet and it may be a decade or longer before they do.

Thursday Night Football ratings suffered for that very reason when games switched from traditional TV to Amazon streaming this season.

No matter the ratings, the NFL teams will get their cut of the TV revenue. Whether the average fan will have access to the games is not their problem.

It is all about the money.

Finally, my granddaughter got a unique gift from Santa Claus this year: a Polaroid-type toy camera that actually spits out a paper photograph.

To her generation (she is 11 years old), all photos are just images on a cellphone or a computer.

A photograph on paper! What an innovation — that was popular 60 years ago.

Well, what goes around comes around.