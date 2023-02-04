Maybe all this violence in America is part of the war that began when Cain slew his brother Abel.

It’s the good guys against the bad guys.

The question is, who are the good guys?

If you have watched video footage of Tyre Nichols being beaten and kicked to death, you wouldn’t call the policemen who did it “good guys.”

Truth, justice and the American way went out the window as that tragic scene played out. You do not kick a man when he is down, especially if you are wearing a badge and have pledged to uphold law and order.

We have yet another case of law enforcement officers overstepping their bounds and becoming judge, jury and hangman. It is also alleged that at least two of the officers involved falsified reports that made it seem Nichols was more of a threat to their safety than he actually was. Not good.

Further, there has been no clear answer as to why Nichols was pulled from his vehicle by officers. What his perceived crime was has yet to be determined.

One thing is clear from the released video: During the Tyre Nichols incident, that group of men ceased being policemen and turned into a mob. Nichols’ beating was mob mentality, pure and simple.

Why didn’t any one of the officers step in and say “OK, enough is enough?” After all, since the George Floyd killing, there have been national calls for policemen to step in and stop their fellow officers from taking the violence too far.

First, that group of policemen had become a mob that was in the middle of a beating frenzy. It is hard to stop a mob.

Then, there is peer pressure. Police officers are a close-knit group, a band of brothers, and they will tell you that. Any one of the group who had tried to step in and call off the frenzy likely would have been seen as weak.

It has been a longstanding rule that cops defend other cops, no matter what, especially if any of the officers involved out-ranks the one who would suggest calling a halt to the violence.

As for Nichols “resisting,” it would be hard for any person not to protest in some manner when he is being hit, kicked, shot repeatedly with a Taser and banged with a Billy club. It is human nature for a person to make some attempt to defend himself.

Part of the problem is police training, this business of “you better get them before they get you.” An officer that perceives everyone as “the enemy” will conversely be perceived likewise.

In my 50 years of covering news stories, I have witnessed a number of arrests and police confrontations. Too often, arrogant officers inflamed situations when there was no need to do so. I have also seen good officers diffuse situations that could easily have turned violent.

I was once on the scene when a ranking officer, who was a deacon in his church, screamed at a suspect using the filthiest form of street language. When I asked him about this later, he said he had been trained to do this because “they don’t understand unless you get down to their level.”

This man, who I never otherwise heard use foul language, said it was a reflex action brought about by his training. It was then that I remembered that all the officers present during the arrest were using similar language. Training. Mob mentality.

This police “mob mentality” issue in America is nothing new. It can be traced all the way back to Tombstone, Arizona, when Wyatt Earp and his brothers, along with Doc Holiday, confronted the Clanton family at the OK Corral. That was a case of policemen being just as mean and nasty as the suspects they were after, and a shooting frenzy resulted.

It also demonstrates our love/hate relationship with cops. Some called Earp and his deputies heroes. Others had an arrest warrant put out for him.

It is the same today. Following a Metro shooting a few days ago in D.C., some of the same people who were calling to “defund the police” two years ago demanded that an officer be put in every Metro rail car to protect passengers.

Tombstone gave Earp a badge because the townspeople felt he was just as violent as those he would come up against. We often do the same thing when hiring policemen today.

The problem, as Memphis, Minneapolis and other jurisdictions have discovered, is that if you give a group of violent men badges and train them to be violent, they sometimes turn into a mob.

Make no mistake about it, that group of five cops who beat up Tyre Nichols was a mob.

And men with power acting as a mob is scary.