COMMENT: Sending out an SOS: Inflation in a bottle

Oh, my goodness! Inflation has finally hit me — and hard!

I just went to the grocery store and discovered that 2-liter bottles of Diet Coke have gone up to $2.99 each!

What? Two days ago they were $2.49! That’s a 20 percent rise in price in a little more than 48 hours!

What’s going one here? Diet Coke is 99 percent water with a drop of food coloring added. How can it go up 20 percent in two days?

Is there a shortage of water? Well, certainly not in California because that state has had floods for the past two weeks. If there is a shortage of water in Atlanta, California would probably be happy to send Coca–Cola its runoff!

And Buffalo has had enough snow recently to fill up the Grand Canyon. Upstate New York would be thrilled to load the last blizzard on a truck and send it to Atlanta.

While I was pondering the price explosion at the grocery store where I usually shop, I noticed an ad for Diet Coke at another chain store. Buy two and get two free. But here’s the kicker: the regular price for one 2-liter bottle there was $3.39. That’s outrageous.

Again, what’s the deal? There’s no sugar in Diet Coke so a sugar shortage couldn’t be causing the price to rise. What happened?

Has COVID affected the price of Diet Coke? I’d bet that if I got hold of Coca–Cola’s CEO, he would tell me that it had. But how? Has COVID caused the H2 and the O to separate in water, thus making Earth’s abundant liquid more expensive?

And did those water molecules suddenly just separate on a Tuesday or a Wednesday night? Did COVID sneak in when no one was looking and turn water back into hydrogen and oxygen atoms?

If that’s the case, then we had better start vaccinating the rivers and lakes and oceans. If the virus is affecting water for Diet Coke, where will it strike next?

Oh, woe! Almost $3 for a 2-liter bottle of Diet Coke! I can’t believe it. I don’t care if gas goes to $10 a gallon or a ribeye steak costs $50. I understand that there is a finite amount of crude oil in the earth and farmers must make a living. But when the price of Diet Coke goes up 20 percent in two days, I really start to feel the pinch.

Diet Coke is the artificially sweetened nectar of life. It is important to our wellbeing. It is what I drink for breakfast, lunch and supper.

I hear its detractors screaming at the newspaper right now: “It is bad for you! You should be drinking water!”

My reply, as always, is that if God wanted people to drink water, He wouldn’t have made Diet Coke.

Since Diet Coke prices went up 20 within the span of two days, would that be considered price gouging? Maybe I’d better call my congressman and try to get this mess straightened out.

Something just occurred to me. A gallon of Diet Coke now costs more than a gallon of gasoline. At $2.99 per 2-liter bottle, Diet Coke would cost almost $6 per gallon.

How come Republicans aren’t blaming Joe Biden for that? When gas went up to $5 per gallon, they were screaming bloody murder. Now with Diet Coke up to $6 per gallon, they are quiet as mice.

Maybe this is all Biden’s fault. Maybe somewhere out there a Diet Coke pipeline exists and Biden mistakenly shut it down. Or maybe he refused to let a new Diet Coke pipeline be built. Maybe that’s why my favorite soft drink is now $6 a gallon.

Six dollars a gallon! That’s crazy! In a nation where the Federal Reserve is trying to curb inflation, the price of Diet Coke jumps 20 percent in two days. Maybe the Fed needs to raise interest rates even higher. And I’d support that hike if it will bring the price of Diet Coke back to reality.

Goodness! I might really be forced to drink water! But if I did, my insides might never be the same.

I can’t afford eggs anymore, and now I may be deprived of Diet Coke. The American economy is really in a sad state of affairs!

And if you happen to run into my old buddy Joe out there, tell him to “open that Diet Coke pipeline!”