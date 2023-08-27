No one of sane mind should criticize President Joe Biden’s National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking initiated in 2021.

Nor should there be criticism over the movie “Sound of Freedom,” the box-office hit drama about child trafficking.

The movie will be part of Virginia’s next Human Trafficking Summit hosted by Attorney General Jason Miyares scheduled for Aug. 28–29 at the Delta Hotel in downtown Richmond.

But examining the backstory, condemnation exists over the movie starring Jim Caviezel who also played Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ.”

The true story chronicles Tim Ballard—a real-life hero who quit as a Homeland Security special agent to fight global child sex trafficking saving numerous children from prostitution rings servicing pedophiles.

Critics like Rolling Stone magazine attack the validity of the movie. They attempt to discredit Ballard, the founder of the anti-tracking organization Operation Underground Railroad alleging ties to QAnon conspiracy theorists.

The attempted smears have not deterred audiences. Since its July 4 opening, the movie out-earned Harrison Ford’s sequel “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” grossing over $173 million across the United States.

An estimated 25 million individuals have been subjected to trafficking in spite of gender or age. Disgusting situations where children are exploited sexually, marketed as unwilling organ donors, or presented as child brides while feeding illegal labor markets earning $150 billion annually.

Miyares has acted swiftly combating this scourge. He was cited in a recent Washington Post article where the owners and managers of Magnolia Cleaning Services in Williamsburg pleaded guilty to the trafficking of immigrants, including minors from El Salvador.

The owners George Evans and Jeffrey Vaughan as well as Ana Aragon Landaverde, a Magnolia Cleaning Services manager, were sentenced to prison terms from 2.5 years to five years. Salvador Jeronimo-Sis charged with creating false identity documents will serve two years.

Miyares calls the level of exploitation “evil” stating, “The case highlights crimes too common, that occur in plain sight.”

Virginia’s top cop is 100% correct, as he responsibly hosts summits across the commonwealth.

He also supported the passing of key general assembly legislation, including establishing human trafficking training standards for law enforcement officers, requiring the development of an online training course for hotel employees to learn how to recognize and report suspected human trafficking, and requiring first-year university or college students during orientation to complete a human trafficking training course.

And for good reason as according to Biden’s report, Latino and Black women and girls are disproportionately represented among human trafficking victims and survivors.

Disney passed on distributing the film suggesting it lacked audience appeal. It darkened the spirit, but not resolve of producers and directors.

Incredibly a minuscule Provo, Utah-based company, Angel Studios, became the proverbial godsend, agreeing to distribute the movie.

Was it divine intervention that secured “Angel” Studios as the film’s distributor?

Undoubtedly some progressive mindsets find such a “Christian national” possibility abhorrent.

Nevertheless, the film emboldened Christian believers reinforcing the divine intervention concept to many.

GOYA CEO Bob Unanue, the executive producer of the movie, will be present and address the summit Monday prior to the movie viewing is unashamedly Christian.

He was so moved as to the need for individual intervention, he formed the GOYA Cares international initiative that has reached a quarter billion individuals worldwide to deter the estimated annual $250 billion sex trafficking industry.

“It has been a spiritual calling that led us to this point with the hopes to not just shed light but put an end to this horrific evil,” he stated.

Unanue himself has donated millions of pounds of GOYA products worldwide to feed the hungry while sponsoring humanitarian initiatives.

He has been lauded at the White House by presidents on both sides of the aisle because of his outreach. If there’s a man deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, his name is The Honorable Bob Unanue.

To be succinct, the issue is not about relationships between consenting adults, but those illegal relationships with minors.

Irrespective of motive, whether the movie or White House mandates take political editorial license, protecting our most vulnerable should remain without contestation.

The White House national initiative must be adhered to. Watching “Sound of Freedom” can facilitate that objective with the help of responsible Attorneys General like Miyares along with prudent judicial actions.

And if Christian virtue or morality is advanced or not, so be it.