COMMENT: The root of the energy crisis? People

It was reported recently that the federal government was possibly considering banning gas stoves.

No, U.S. Marshals wouldn’t come and force you to remove your present gas stove if a ban was effected, but when the old one wears out, you just wouldn’t be able to replace it.

The reason? The U.S. Product Safety Commission says pollutants from gas cooking stoves are contributing to childhood asthma. (Could gas fireplaces be next?)

Meanwhile, California will ban the sale of new, small gasoline-powered engines — lawn mowers, leaf blowers, weed whackers and chainsaws — in less than a year.

Where all this will end is anyone’s guess, but sometimes it seems we are going backward in time instead of forward. The inventions that propelled society to where it is now are being eliminated one by one.

All these bans do is throw more pressure on America’s electricity grids. Electric stoves will replace gas stoves in the kitchen and electric lawnmowers will replace gasoline-powered ones, at least in California.

On a small scale, this seems to be a workable idea. Electric mowers and trimmers can handle a small yard, but cords are not long enough and batteries don’t last long enough to handle 2 acres.

And cutting down and trimming up an 18-inch oak tree with an electric chainsaw could present a real problem. Such saws not only do not have the power but are also impractical.

You can refill a chainsaw gas tank in the middle of the woods but there is no way to recharge batteries — unless you use one of those big pickup trucks for electricity. That only means that the larger truck is doing the polluting instead of the smaller chainsaw engine.

As stated earlier, all you are doing is transferring the source of pollution from oil to electricity. Remember that electric generating plants are powered either by coal, a real pollutant, or nuclear, whose pollutants are transported down highways and stored in the ground. There is no free lunch.

Remember, too, that electricity must be transported over long distances by high-tension wires on big metal poles. And the more demand we put on the electric grid the bigger those poles and wires will get.

If you think that is not a point of contention, just attend a public hearing when an electric company proposes to build a new powerline or enlarge an existing one. People go wild. They want no part of larger poles and more electrified wires and fight to prevent power companies from building them.

They also fight to keep solar farms out of their neighborhoods and offshore wind turbines from being built. And when the next nuclear accident happens — and it will — they will want to rid the land of that source of energy (there is already a moratorium on new nuclear plants being built).

Despite the public’s distain for metal poles, high-tension wires and alternative sources of electrical power, governments want to outlaw other sources of energy and put more pressure on power companies.

One advantage of gas kitchen stoves is that when the power goes out — and it does these days with ever more frequency, it is still possible to cook a meal.

And soon in prestigious California neighborhoods, it seems you could be arrested for keeping your lawn neat with gas-powered tools.

If the government is going to ban anything that affects breathing, they might start with heat pumps, whose dry air can cause all kinds of sinus problems.

And they could ban clothes dryers, which consume electricity. Hanging laundry on a clothesline uses natural sunshine and wind to dry clothes without using a single amp of electricity.

Of course, the real culprit here is not oil or coal or electricity. It is people. If there were not so many people we would not need as much power and pollution would drop dramatically.

Should the government ban people? China in effect did by limiting the number of children a couple could have.

Given the direction in which things are moving, California might also soon ban people by limiting the birthrate.

And make no mistake about it, people are the root of the energy problem.

It is an interesting society in which we live.