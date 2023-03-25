A high school student overdosed on opioids and almost died in a fast-food restaurant restroom. Understanding what was happening, another student rushed back to his nearby high school and summoned an adult with Narcan. The unresponsive student was saved.

During interviews conducted by a TV news reporter, several people — both parents and students — said the same thing.

“We’ve got to do something about this drug problem.”

Yeah? What?

We have been repeating the above response for 60-plus years now and the drug problem is only getting worse. We have held classes in schools, come up with cute little anti-drug mascots and used the media to warn kids about the dangers of drugs. Nothing has worked.

Now it seems we have given up trying to stop drug use. Instead, we just hand out remedies that bring those who have overdosed back to life.

In other words, America has lost the famed “war on drugs” just as we have lost every other war since World War II. Like Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan, we just fight until we see the futility of our efforts and then we quit.

And that’s what it seems we have done with drugs. We have just come to the conclusion that we can’t stop drug use so we just concentrate on saving those who have overdosed.

Opioids seem to be the drug of choice there days, so we just supply schools, police departments and rescue personnel with Narcan, a drug that counteracts an opioid overdose. The attitude has become, “Well, they are going to do drugs no matter what we say so we just have to be prepared to save them when they overdose.”

In other words, we have just given up. The offensive war on drugs has stopped. Now we’re just dealing with the casualties.

Still, during media interviews, people continue to shake their heads and say, “We have to do something about this drug problem.” And people like me continue to ask, “What?”

To that question there is no reply. Education has not worked. Cute little anti-drug mascots haven’t worked. Anti-drug media blitzes haven’t worked. Where do we go next?

In making remedies like Narcan readily available we have only empowered those who would abuse opioids. We have told them, “Don’t worry! If you overdose, we have something that will save you.”

We have become a nation that cannot endure even the slightest bit of pain so we ask doctors to prescribe opioids to numb the hurt. Then patients get hooked.

It is the euphoric effects, however, that lead kids to experiment with opioids. Nobody wants to face reality. They are seeking a prefect existence, one of pleasure and fantasy. In order to get where they are going, they have gone from heroin to marijuana to ecstasy to cocaine and now to prescription drugs.

There is no perfect existence, no life without pain or emotional suffering. Life is hard and often cruel, and no drug is going to change the problems we face. We must be strong of our own accord and learn to live with and overcome adversity.

Strength, however, seems no longer to be an attribute of our society. We need a pill to help us escape from every little problem.

And even if we already feel good, we want something to make us feel better. We want that Shangri-La where everything is perfect. At least many of us do.

Here we must face another fact. Teenagers today are the product for four generations of drug abusers. They are the grandsons and daughters (sometimes great-grandsons) of the kids who smoked joints in the coffeehouses of Greenwich Village and the hippies who experimented with everything from speed to crack in the 1960s. Drug abuse has become part of the American DNA.

So, why fight it? That seems to be the prevalent attitude. Just hand everybody a bottle of Narcan and say, “It is your responsibility to revive us when we overdose.”

Let’s face it, we have lost the will to fight the war on drugs. We have all but given up. And one day we will say, “Well, everyone is doing it so why not just make it all legal.” We’ve already started with marijuana.

Drug abuse: another American war lost.