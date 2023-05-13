Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent visit to Stafford High School promoting National Fentanyl Awareness Day demonstrated responsible political outreach and unity.

In front of several hundred students, and with Virginia’s local and administrative “who’s who” in attendance, Youngkin’s presentation brought awareness concerning the scourge that caused 1,951 deaths in the state last year.

Signing several bills and Executive Order 26 in front of students, Youngkin directed branch agencies to develop a first-in-the-nation comprehensive fentanyl strategy that shows not only compassion, but also resolve.

Further empathy was demonstrated by the administration’s not-so-secret weapon, first lady Suzanne Youngkin, who embraced friends and supporters upon entering the school auditorium and sported a t-shirt emblazoned with a powerful message: “I hate fentanyl.”

Virginia’s first lady mingled with students before and after the ceremony, as did Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle–Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares. The enthusiastic teenagers flocked to the trio, as well as Youngkin, for selfies and photos.

Also taking part in the presentation were Delegate Tara Durant, R–28th; State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–17th; and Delegate Scott Wyatt, R–97th. The politicians joined Stafford High School Principal Allen Hicks and Stafford County Superintendent Thomas Taylor for the badly needed awareness campaign.

During the program, Earle–Sears told students fentanyl overdose deaths have grown twentyfold since 2013. And since 2020, more Virginians have died from drug overdoses than motor vehicle and gun-related deaths combined. She shared troubling statistics, indicating in 2021 that black males overdosed on opioids one and a half times more than white males. More has to be done, she correctly insisted.

Students in attendance were also trained how to identify overdoses and how to administer naloxone in an effort to save lives. Educators, including Stafford Supervisor Tom Coen, also observed.

Coen recently discussed the importance of continued bipartisan discussions when it comes to the mission of protecting our youth. He was especially concerned with the upcoming beach week, where graduating students will celebrate — responsibly, he hopes.

“In the audience were respected Democrats like Stafford Board Chair Supervisor Pam Yeung, respected Republicans like Del. Tara Durant, and independents like myself, who totally appreciate Gov. Youngkin’s actions regarding fentanyl,” Coen said.

Sadly, Republican officials lacked the temerity to demand the same balanced participation during a political forum held the previous evening in the Falmouth Fire Station.

There, supporters came to evaluate area conservative candidates with questions from Stafford County GOP chairman Tony DeTora.

Durant, who’s running for State Senate in the newly formed 27th District, attended the forum. She provided impressive answers that foreshadowed her actions as the conservative nominee, if elected. She also remarked on potential legislative actions regarding fentanyl.

Her opponent, Matt Strickland, opted not to attend and instead hosted a medical freedom forum at his eatery in Spotsylvania County.

The unorthodox political actions of Strickland have some observers scratching their heads over his failure to stand mano a mano with his opponent. Debates allow voters to compare and contrast candidates’ stances on pertinent issues, such as fentanyl, funding or general legislation.

Both Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Earle–Sears announced their support for Durant.

Strickland, incredibly, has gone on the record stating he does not seek the endorsement of Miyares, Earle–Sears or Youngkin.

Disseminating information publicly is vital for elected officials. The recent rally in Stafford means future student voters may now find it more difficult to ignore the facts regarding fentanyl after area officials explained the dangers in clear, relatable ways. More information — not less — is needed from trusted officials.

Providing more information is what Stafford Republicans could have done during the recent forum to explain the job of county treasurer. Including an explanatory chart or graphic may have helped better explain what the role entails.

The issue arose during questioning between treasurer candidates Mike Sienkowski and Heather Mitchell, and conflicting information was given about the job.

Mitchell stated the Commissioner of the Revenue “creates” tax bills, and the treasurer collects revenue.

Actually, the treasurer formats, prints and mails all tax bills, and oversees the collection, investment and disbursement of over $300 million in local tax dollars, according to Treasurer Laura Rudy.

Sienkowski further stated the Commissioner of the Revenue does not actually create tax bills, but discovers property and determines its taxable value.

Clearly, accurate information remains critical — not only when saving lives with respect to fentanyl but also when one is trying to get elected.