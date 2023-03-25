It is time to do away with the World Baseball Classic.

The event, which is held every four years, serves absolutely no purpose and, as New York Mets fans now well know, it can do big damage to a Major League team’s pennant hopes.

Edwin Diaz, considered by many to be the top closer in baseball, will likely miss the entire 2023 season because of a freak injury incurred while celebrating a Puerto Rican victory in the WBC.

That’s a huge loss for the Mets, who recently signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million contract. You can figure that Diaz would be the deciding factor in at least five wins during the regular season, and that may make the difference between finishing first or third in the National League East, which should be the toughest division in baseball this year.

America has more to lose than any other nation in the WBC, because most of the top players in this event play in the Major Leagues. In most countries (with the possible exception of Japan), baseball is a distant second in popularity to soccer or some other sport. Baseball is America’s game and Major League teams pay big bucks to get the best international players on their rosters.

So, when Diaz gets hurt it is the Mets’ — and America’s — loss, and not Puerto Rico’s. (Yes, I know Puerto Rico is not a country so save your hate mail).

A WBC title means almost nothing in America. Here it’s the World Series that matters, although the WBC is really more of a “world” series than the World Series.

In other words, Major League teams have nothing to gain and everything to lose by allowing their players to participate in the WBC. Yes, insurance will cover Diaz’ $18 million salary this season, but those insurance dollars aren’t going to pitch the bottom of the ninth with the season on the line.

It is ironic that Major League teams will often hold their best players out of spring training games until the regular season is about to start for fear of injuries, but allow their most important veterans to go off and play in WBC games with minimal conditioning. It doesn’t make sense.

If the powers that be want to hold a World Baseball Classic, let them go ahead. But if I was a Major League Baseball owner, I wouldn’t allow my players to participate.

There’s just too much risk.

By Sunday night, we will be down to the Final Four in men’s college basketball.

Like most fans, my bracket was busted the opening afternoon when Virginia gave its first-round game away to Furman. But three of my Final Four choices are still in the tournament, and I picked Gonzaga to win it all, which is still a possibility.

This tournament has shown the parity in college basketball with teams like Florida Atlantic, Princeton and Farleigh Dickenson getting big wins. It has also shown that the Atlantic Coast Conference is not the powerhouse it once was. Only Miami, which plays tonight, is still in the tournament.

It also shows in which direction college basketball is headed. According to CBS analysts, one player in the tournament has played for three different universities during his career. Another player is in his sixth year of school. College players are now moving from school to school almost at will. The game has little to do with education anymore.

Speaking of moving, high school coaches are still discussing John Marshall High School, which went undefeated and won the Virginia class 2 title for the second season in a row.

According to the Virginia High School League, John Marshall broke new rules by recruiting players from all over Richmond and having two top prospects transfer in from out of state.

Playing against small class 2 schools, it made a mockery out of the state tournament, beating Radford 91–34 in the finals.

Maybe that’s what all high school teams should do: recruit. Bring in the best players from everywhere and put them up in homes within prescribed districts.

What about local kids who want to play? Too bad. We want to build a winner, a nationally ranked program at any cost. Let the local kids play in pick-up games.

It is time the VHSL did some rule changing.