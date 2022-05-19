Commentary: A grateful father celebrates graduation

TOMORROW MORNING, my third and youngest child will walk across the stage at Riverbend High School and receive her high school diploma, ready to step boldly into a very uncertain future.

Leena’s goal is to become a teacher. Over these past 12 years, she has seen first-hand what extraordinary teachers do, and how they ply their profession, regardless of the challenges.

And, since January, she has also watched as four members of the School Board have worked to undermine the very system that has made my daughter the incredible young woman we see today.

To Leena’s public school teachers, thank you. My daughter will succeed not only because of the curriculum you taught her, but the lessons beyond that curriculum. These lessons are critical not only to her growth as a young woman, but to maintaining a healthy democracy.

Too many in our society fear these lessons. Know that Leena—and I would contend the vast majority of her 433 fellow graduates—have embraced these lessons and will carry them forward. What are these lessons that some fear?

Intelligence is a verb: Some want to equate the memorization of facts with intelligence. It’s a belief that fits our fill-in-the-bubble-on-the-test-sheet world. Your teachers, Leena, know better. Intelligence isn’t marked by the facts you know, but by the ongoing thirst to know more. Intelligence relentlessly pushes you to face the uncomfortable, to seek out the facts that many want to bury, and to wrestle with what it all means. Your teachers taught you to handle the uncomfortable, to write creatively about it, to defend your positions, and to listen respectfully to those you disagree with.

They also taught you that the response to criticism is not insults or taunts, but examining the ideas that underpin such challenges. This makes your own thinking sharper, and you a more empathetic human.

Education, equity, and justice can’t be separated: Your teachers, Leena, helped you understand that education, equity, and justice walk hand in hand. As a public school student, you have seen in microcosm the gross inequities in our world. You’ve watched as your teachers worked to address these inequities, so as to ensure that people less fortunate than you would graduate with equal opportunities.

Along the way, you have learned that addressing inequities and injustice is not easy. Inequities and injustice are the hammers the powerful wield to retain their own position in life. They won’t go quietly. But they are no match for a well-trained mind.

Learning requires resilience: For two years, Leena, you have had to navigate one of the most challenging periods in American history. A global pandemic denied you access to a school that you were growing to love. It forced separations from friends at the very time you most needed them. And yet, you persevered. Your teachers did, too, by dealing with changing policies, faulty internet connections, and the uncertainties of COVID to do their job. Even when the pandemic is a distant memory, when life as we know it is again “normal,” the resiliency your teachers taught you will serve you well.

You are ready for tomorrow, Leena, because your teachers made you so.

And though the four School Board members working to weaken public education don’t know it, they’ve shown you something, too. Great institutions and great ideas always have to contend with those who out of ignorance, fear, or some emptiness in their own souls wish to burn it all down.

They speak of “American Exceptionalism,” by raging against the one truly great American achievement—public education.

The embarrassment that is the Spotsylvania County School Board has sparked in you a passion to make sure that your generation of students doesn’t have to deal with such ignorance.

But if they do, you will be there to fight for what is right.

Celebrate, Leena. Your mom and I are exceedingly proud of you. Who you are. Who you are becoming. All thanks in no small part to the extraordinary efforts of your public school and its amazing teachers.

Martin Davis is editor of The Free Lance–Star’s opinion page. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com