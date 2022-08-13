Commentary: A new school demands new development

NOW THAT The Free Lance–Star has endorsed a new $75 million middle school, it’s all but certain City Council will approve it. This comes on the heels of the School Board announcing the proposed school is already $20 million over budget. Yet it was just a few years ago city staff told council we couldn’t afford to build it.

Since then, the price jumped from $40 million, to $55 million, to the latest guess of $75 million (after $2 million in cuts). We can’t afford it because the city must upgrade its wastewater treatment plant and build a new fire station.

The School Board wants to move quickly, fearing costs will continue to rise. Actually, this is the worst time for the city to build anything, what with the inflated cost of building materials due to COVID-related shortages. And interest rates have nearly doubled in the past year, which will add millions to the cost. If we wait, construction material costs and interest rates will likely come down again. Waiting would also give us time to pay down some of our current debt so we could afford a new school. And don’t forget staffing an additional school will add millions to our annual operating budget.

Grants could offset some costs, but the only one the city has received has largely been eaten up already by the latest budget-busting estimate. Higher interest rates will likely gobble up the rest.

So, what does our future hold if we go through with this new school?

Some 54% of city residents are considered financially at-risk. They will struggle to afford higher utility bills and real estate taxes, which combined will cost an additional $1,000 for a median single-family home. Rents will rise accordingly. Many residents will have little choice but to leave the city for cheaper accommodations in surrounding counties. The saddest part is a new school won’t solve the city’s academic achievement problem. And isn’t that the whole point of this investment, to help our kids?

Welcome to our future.

Just over 16 years ago, we ranked eighth from the bottom academically in Virginia. Since then, we’ve built two new schools and today we still rank eighth from the bottom. You’d think the School Board and City Council would get the message: bricks and mortar don’t teach kids. Teachers do. Teachers who are equipped with the tools they need to teach—the tools, which right now Council and the School Board don’t provide. Why is that? If we can’t afford them now, how are we going to afford them in the future after the financial wallop we’re facing?

This is our future.

School overcrowding concerns could be solved by switching temporarily to year-round schools until we can pay down our current debt to an affordable level. The School Board won’t even consider it. Imagine if it spent millions on programs to help our kids raise their academic achievement instead of spending it constructing a building?

Unfortunately, this will not be our future.

What is our future then? It’s our present.

A big percentage of our city children currently are promoted every year even though they fail to pass. Don’t expect that to change. Our dropout rate is extremely high. That won’t change either. Taxes and utility rates will continue to rise. That won’t change.

The only hope for our future is economic development. We should be thankful we still have land to develop. Many small cities don’t.

City Council must do everything it can to encourage economic development now and streamline the process to get new businesses and residents into the city ASAP. Encourage development of the land between State Route 3 and Cowan Boulevard along the eastern edge of Interstate 95. Beg the landowners in Celebrate Virginia to build something that will generate new tax revenue. If there’s new development on the books, speed up the approval process. We can’t afford to drag our feet.

Conventional wisdom pushes business development over residential. We need both. We need more residents to share the rising tax burden City Council is creating. That will be tricky because more residential development creates its own costs, including more schoolchildren. The city needs to be smart in the types of residential and commercial development it allows.

We’re about to plunge into the deepest financial hole since 1980 when Spotsylvania Mall opened, and the business community fled downtown. I know of what I speak. As a reporter covering City Council at the time, I witnessed firsthand the financial devastation. If we are to survive and thrive, new development in the city is the only bright spot that can save us.