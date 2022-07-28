Commentary: A point in time for helping the homeless

FOR ONCE, I beat the alarm to the punch. Rising grudgingly on Thursday at 4:58 a.m., I showered, donned a pair of basically clean blue jeans and an old coach’s shirt, and walked down to the kitchen.

Naturally, I forgot to preset the coffeemaker.

No time now, the clock was ticking. I texted Fredericksburg City Council member Matt Kelly to tell him I was on my way.

A half hour later, I’m sitting in the offices of the George Washington Regional Commission on Princess Anne Street, along with Kelly and about 15 other hearty souls, getting final instructions.

Shortly after 6, Kelly, myself, and two other volunteers climbed into his SUV and headed out to look for, and count, the homeless in the Fredericksburg community.

Point-in-time count

Organized and overseen by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care, which is part of GWRC, this federally mandated “point-in-time count” helps local leaders track and understand what is happening with the homeless in our community.

Typically conducted in January—this is the first summer count in seven years—the PIT is one of our best tools for understanding homelessness.

Samantha Shoukas, who oversees the CoC and the annual count, has been with GWRC for five years. “How do we continue to have the conversation” about homelessness, she asks, “but move it from a theoretical discussion … to, ‘Here’s the options, and here’s the things [that] can make this a reality?’ ”

Thanks to Shoukas and others, the Fredericksburg region is on the brink of action. We can thank three converging events.

First, two years ago, GWRC hired a consultant who outlined 52 ways to put affordable housing in our communities. Second, GWRC is developing an affordable housing advisory board as part of the Community Health Improvement Plan. And third, a new person is joining Shoukas in August to serve as a liaison between CoC and GWRC, the new advisory group, and our localities to create a firm plan for taking action on homelessness.

“We can’t just keep saying affordable housing is an issue,” says Shoukas. “We have to actually do something about it. Our goal is to build the capacity to make this happen.”

Now is the time to act. Over the past two years, COVID funding—some from the state, some from the federal government—filled the CoC’s coffers, allowing it to move people off the streets and into emergency housing or more-secure longer-term living arrangements.

With COVID money now gone, the area’s homeless population is growing and once again on the move.

No one at home

The sector that my group surveyed included several well-known homeless encampments in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

We traveled well-worn trails, tripped over trees felled by recent storms, and minded our steps while walking through high grasses to ensure we didn’t accidentally step on any venomous wildlife sheltering in place.

At each encampment, we found tents, clothing, blankets, cans and bottles, and burned wood. But we saw no individuals at places where just six months earlier, during the January PIT count, people were camped.

Other counters had more success, interviewing about 20 homeless people in and around Fredericksburg. More than were interviewed in January.

Where those homeless individuals have gone is one of the mysteries Shoukas will investigate.

There have been efforts to clean up sites, and the homeless don’t just tell people where they’re going when they move.

Before the next PIT count in January, Shoukas will sit down with local police, VDOT, parks and recreation workers, and other folks likely to come into contact with homeless communities to begin locating the new encampments.

Not going away

I’ve been writing about homelessness and affordable housing for some 20 years, and one point has become clear to me. Homelessness is always going to be with us. It’s a multifaceted problem burdened by shifting needs and a society that often doesn’t know how to begin dealing with it.

We begin by having our eyes opened to the problem.

Mine were opened again early this morning, down the trails, along the banks, and among the buildings we too often don’t take the time to really see.

“Everyone should spend one night in a shelter,” says Kelly, “serving a meal, something, to get a perspective on what’s involved.”

Or join us on an early January morning, when Shoukas and her team will again make sure those people many choose not to see, are counted and known and cared for.