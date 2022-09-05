Commentary: A Virginia Tech poet calls us to reinvent America

I first heard the name Nikki Giovanni in 2007, in the wake of mass murder at Virginia Tech. The first murder of what would eventually total 32 people on April 16 occurred one floor directly below the room that my nephew then occupied.

The proximity of a family member to such a violent event was personally unsettling. Watching and hearing Giovanni’s poem the following day, “We are Virginia Tech,” unsettled me further. It was unlike any I had heard following an epic tragedy.

Any, perhaps, but the 272 words Abraham Lincoln spoke at the dedication of a national cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 19, 1863.

Lincoln’s words were meant to bind a nation; instead they transformed it.

Giovanni’s poem was meant to encourage a university community—

We will prevail!

We will prevail!

We will prevail!

—but like Lincoln’s words in 1863, Giovanni’s were challenging us to again redefine ourselves.

We do not understand this tragedy. We know we did nothing to deserve it, but neither does the child in Africa dying of AIDS; neither do the invisible children walking the night away to avoid being captured by a rogue army; neither does the baby elephant watching his community be devastated for ivory; neither does the Mexican child looking for fresh water; neither does a Appalachian infant killed in the middle of the night in his crib in the home his father built with his own hands being run over by a boulder because the land was destabilized. No one deserves a tragedy.

As bad was the Tech mass murder, Giovanni reminded us, it was no more and no less tragic than the countless other senseless losses around the world.

Giovanni was calling on Americans to turn our collective backs on our unfounded belief in our exceptionalism, and grow stronger by standing together for one another.

No one deserves a tragedy.

Last week, Nikki Giovanni announced her retirement from Virginia Tech.

But stepping away from Tech will not silence the voice of a Black woman who has been challenging all of us with her words since the late 1960s.

The Black Revolution is passing you bye/negroes … If the Black Revolution passes you bye it’s for damned/sure/the whi-te reaction to it won’t

These early lines placed Giovanni squarely in the middle of the Black Arts Movement in 1968; within three years she would have moved on. As Virginia Fowler noted, Giovanni was not going to be defined by any one movement. Giovanni was in search of deeper truths.

That search led her from critical verse about culture and race and politics, to the depths of the most intoxicating of human mysteries: love.

I love you/ … / because only my love for you/despite the charms of gravity/keeps me from falling off this Earth/into another dimension

Giovanni has never been an easy poet to read. Not because her language is opaque and inflated; just the opposite. Her language is clean and accessible and straight to the point. Anyone can read it; fewer will wrestle with her truth-telling. But that’s precisely what she challenges us to do.

Poets should be strong / in our emotions / and our words that might make us / difficult to live with but I do believe / easier to love / Poet is garlic / Not for everyone / but those who take it / never get caught / by werewolves.

It would be easy to see and read into Giovanni’s work a dark and cynical view of life. To do so would be a mistake. Giovanni’s heart and verse flows with joy. Her poetry celebrates this, and calls us to be better.

As she told NPR several years back, “life is such a good idea. … I really just don’t understand why people don’t enjoy it. I mean, here it is getting ready to be fall, and we’re in the mountains here, you know, it’s changing and you get to watch the birds. What’s the downside of that?”

Will we accept Giovanni’s call to reinvent America? To understand that our life’s work is helping all to see the beauty around them?

It would take years before we could see that Lincoln’s words reinvented the country. Time will tell if we will accept Giovanni’s challenge.

I believe we will. Because above the evil and the hate in the world, I, like many, still believe:

No one deserves a tragedy.