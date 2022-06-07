Commentary: Albert Camus saw today's problems 80 years ago

Recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about instances of domestic terrorism.

One more fear about the world and one another. How can we be so unsettled for so long?

As if a secular prophet, in 1946 a young Albert Camus spoke at Columbia University about a single question: How is it that our cruelty to one another is rationalized by otherwise good and decent souls?

For Camus, the present age presented four very real and serious moral controversies made manifest by the Second World War. The omnipresence of terror, the impossibility of persuasion, the growth of faceless bureaucrats, and the substitution of the real with the political are all sins of our time.

Too often, the response to these problems is to throw one’s hands in the air, or swear fidelity to the secular religions of political parties. Both only make the problems worse.

In the former, anything goes. In the latter, one can do the most terrible things to another person on principle. Either nothing is true, or the arc of history justifies our actions, and efficiency and power become the only two positive virtues in the world.

In the end, Camus argues that the world no longer divides into just and unjust or left and right according to political parlance, but between those with power and those without. The difference between a Pol Pot or Idi Amin and the little Robespierre in any local restaurant treating their waiter like garbage is only a matter of scale, but certainly not in character or intention.

In a rather serious way, we agree to kill millions of people the moment we assent to certain ways of thinking, argues Camus. The right to free expression, it has been argued, stops just before your fist meets my nose. Yet if each of the things we believe as rights become sacrosanct without any consideration to either our duties or responsibilities, such outcomes lead to the sort of disorder which becomes the very definition of nasty, brutish, and short.

Given recent events in Texas and New York, it can be tempting to argue that we must restrict some rights in order to preserve others. Yet William Pitt—one of the first classical liberals—reminds us that necessity is nearly always the plea for every infringement of human freedom; it is the argument of tyrants and the creed of slaves. Actual care and concern for one another rather than a possessive fear of one another is and remains the only positive antidote.

Rather than looking at our neighbors and citizens as threats, such moments are opportunities to recognize that our rights come with duties and responsibilities we owe not just to one another, but ourselves. Whatever the issue, our first inclinations should be to double down on the things that actually do make America great—our generosity, empathy, and resilience in the face of obstacles.

Which is what makes the recent DHS warning so cautionary. We live in a literal golden age, and no one seems to care. Consider the lilies of the field. Turn off the television, get to know a few strangers, and the world becomes much more patient and kind.

Camus encouraged his audience to reject fatalism in the face of absurdity, retain our serenity, reduce politics to second place, foster positive values in the public square, and above all else see one another as good and preserve at all costs the freedom to be ourselves and not to lie. Sage words for the present day.

Bill Clinton used to say that there was nothing wrong with America that couldn’t be fixed with what was right with America. The best way to protect our rights and responsibilities as Americans is to begin with recognizing and appreciating those same rights in others.

Will it prevent everything stupid? Absolutely not, but such optimism will remind others and ourselves that what we should pass forward isn’t our fears but our hopes, and not just for ourselves but for all of us together in the very best tradition of America.

Shaun Kenney is former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia and a graduate of Courtland High School.