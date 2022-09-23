Commentary: All states should share in border enforcement

The battle over our Southern border took a new twist this summer when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing immigrants north.

Some 9,000 have been reportedly bused to New York City, while 230 buses have dropped off about 9,400 migrants in Washington.

One group of immigrants was left in Vice President Kamala Harris’ neighborhood.

Then, dozens of Venezuelan immigrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, where they deplaned in the land of the rich and famous. The rich and famous quickly shipped them by ferry and bus to a shelter on Cape Cod.

Even the state of Mississippi has received busloads of migrants.

Abbott’s decision to force other jurisdictions to deal with the influx has been viewed in different ways by various groups. Some think the governor is playing political games with human lives, while others understand Texas’ frustration.

And the Lone Star State does have a problem. While New York City Mayor Eric Adams cried that the 9,000 migrants were overwhelming the system, Texas had to deal with 5,000 people who crossed the Rio Grande in one weekend (the Fourth of July).

Reports indicate that some 2 million immigrants have made their way into the United States so far this year, almost all entering by way of the four states that border Mexico. Most enter through Arizona and Texas, which has the longest border area.

If New York City is “overwhelmed” with 9,000 immigrants, consider the problem Texas faces with a million or more new residents to resettle each year. Families come with children, many of whom speak no or very little English, that must be educated. The Texas education system is overwhelmed as are many of its other public services.

President Donald Trump made an attempt to close the border, but President Biden has all but invited everyone who wants to come to America to just walk in. Two million migrants have accepted his invitation with more likely to come by year’s end. And Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California will have to deal with the influx.

We are a nation of immigrants, but since this country was founded there have been immigration laws to protect us from being overwhelmed. Now, as with many aspects of our heritage, we are just abandoning our immigration laws.

Well, not exactly. If a cruise ship filled with immigrants from Syria, Afghanistan or some other impoverished country docked in New York and 5,000 foreigners tried to illegally enter the United States, they would be turned away. But 5,000 illegals cross the border from Mexico on the Fourth of July weekend and nothing is done.

We either play by the rules and demand that all immigrants enter the U.S. legally or forget the rules and let anyone who wants to come here just walk in.

Mexico gets the rap with illegal immigration, but many are coming from Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and even Venezuela. But the line does run through Mexico, which funnels the flow into the United States.

It is easy to understand Texas’ frustration. Washington is saying “Let everyone come” and border states like Texas must deal with the influx.

While New York City was complaining, the D.C. city council was forced to appropriate $10 million and create an Office of Migrant Services this past Monday to deal with the 9,500 migrants who have thus far been left on Congress’ doorstep. Think what the illegal immigrant problem is costing border states like Texas.

It is great that outsiders are more appreciative of the United States than many of our own citizens, but we simply cannot take in all the inhabitants of Central America and Mexico, which seems to be what is happening. If people from these areas want to become Americans, they should do it through legal immigration procedures.

Gov. Abbott cannot be blamed for busing north those entering his state illegally. If this country is not going to uphold its laws, then everyone should share in the cost.

Laws are passed for a reason, and we can’t just pick and chose which ones we want to enforce and which ones we don’t.

If we do, sooner or later, we face chaos.