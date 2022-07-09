Commentary: America can help feed the hungry in war-torn regions

With millions going hungry from the war in Ukraine and lesser known conflicts, it’s imperative we increase global food aid. We must keep up our tradition of feeding war victims, a history which is filled with heroic stories.

When Nazi Germany invaded Norway during World War II, a charity was started to help the victims. American Relief for Norway was founded in 1940. Fundraisers were held in Virginia and throughout the United States.

The charity aided Norwegian refugees who had fled to Sweden. Imagine a Norwegian who had fought the invading Nazis, but was forced to flee through the forests into Sweden. Now separated from his family and without any money, he has no way to help them.

But American Relief for Norway came to the rescue. The charity, with its committee in Sweden, provided food packages that the refugees sent to their families back in Norway. This was a blessing for the refugees and their loved ones back home.

A report said these food packages “helped to keep up courage and strengthen the morale both among those at home and their fugitive providers in Sweden.”

Only a certain amount of food packages were allowed into Norway by the occupying Germans, so “underground” deliveries were started to ensure needy families got help. These secret relief missions often took place under the cover of nightfall.

American Relief for Norway supported an underground effort to sneak refugees into Sweden. The charity also sponsored school milk programs for thousands of Norwegian kids who were going hungry during the occupation. Norway’s tale and others show America’s tradition of feeding war victims. Many charities came about during and after World War II that fed the hungry. We need to keep up this tradition today.

We must feed millions of Ukrainians who are going hungry after being displaced by the brutal Russian invasion. But there are also many other war victims in lesser known conflicts that need our help.

The Central African Republic (CAR) is a nation devastated by internal conflict, which has ruined its promising farmland. The United Nations says “With 50 percent of the population not eating enough, CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world.” Funding is extremely low for humanitarian aid in CAR because it’s a crisis that is off the radar. For example, the school meal initiative of the World Food Program is only able to reach about half of its intended students because of low funding and high food prices. With enough funding, hopefully all students in CAR could receive life-saving school meals.

In the African nation of Burkina Faso thousands have fled violence and are receiving shelter in safer parts of the country. But the host communities are impoverished and cannot offer them much help. They all need food aid to survive this conflict.

In the D.R. of Congo there are refugees who have fled wars in other nations, but there are also many people displaced within the country from internal conflict. They depend on assistance from the World Food Program and other relief agencies. Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia, South Sudan are many other countries are also in desperate need of food aid because of war.

Each of us can do something to help feed these war victims. Like the people who supported American Relief for Norway and other charities during World War II, we can hold fundraisers. We could help relief agencies feeding war victims today like the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children. Mercy Corps, Action against Hunger, CARE, UNICEF and many others.

We can write to our representatives in Congress urging food aid for nations suffering from war. It’s hard for many of us to imagine the suffering in a war zone, and not being able to access food. But when we think how horrible that must be, remember we can do something to save those at risk of starvation.

William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program, on the book Ending World Hunger. His writings have been published by the New York Times, Newsweek, Chicago Sun Times, History News Network, and many other news outlets.