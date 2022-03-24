Commentary: Amid unfortunate winds, teachers show up

NO ONE in our fifth-grade class knew that Mrs. Jenkins wore a wig. Her high-neck blouses and long floral skirts complimented the obedient curls framing her face, a portrait of discipline, softened by the maternal care she showed her students.

She had weathered Jim Crow laws and the Civil Rights era to become the only Black teacher at our predominantly white school. But I knew nothing of such things back then. She was our teacher, so we respected her. It was that simple. … Well, until an autumn day in 1989, when a gust of wind came off the river, plucked her dark curls from her head, and sent her wig rolling past our feet like a tumbleweed.

Perhaps it was the shock of seeing our teacher fumbling after her headpiece, or maybe it was the random patches of hair that dotted her smooth scalp that sent my classmates into fits of laughter. By the time Mrs. Jenkins caught her wig, an uneasy distance had grown between us and her.

She stood for a moment, the strands of her dignity clenched in her left fist, looking down the road that led away from the school, away from us and the boys howling at the scene. But Mrs. Jenkins knew you can’t outrun the wind. So she put on her wig, took her rightful place at the head of the line, and marched us back to school.

As we settled into our desks, she retreated to her chair in the back of the room. Silence fell over the class, until someone asked, “Mrs. Jenkins, what are we supposed to do?” She stood up, wiped some lingering tears from her eyes, and said, “Let’s read a book, children.” And we never spoke of that day again.

I have been thinking a lot about Mrs. Jenkins lately, about teachers and the challenges they face. I remember how students often disrespected teachers, talked back to them, mocked them, and challenged their authority. Now that I look back, I think I appreciate almost every teacher I had just for showing up … even the ones I didn’t care for at the time. I especially appreciate the teachers who helped me question my own thinking and expand my worldview.

And while I grew up in a conservative household with parents who preferred small government, they supported public education. They were members of the PTA. They volunteered when they could. And when the school board planned to cut the dramatic arts from the middle school curriculum, my parents encouraged me to protest with my classmates.

We presented reasonable arguments to the board and we won that fight. Even as we challenged policies, we didn’t tear at the fabric of our community just to score political points. In fact, I never heard my parents express the sweeping cynicism over public education that I hear parents express today. Why would we poison the well from which we all draw?

Over the last two years, our nation has faced plenty of moments when it felt like everything was crumbling.

We were holed up in our homes, staring into screens, watching death numbers rise. An unexpected wind had blown our wigs straight off our heads and we scrambled to make sense of it all.

Communities argued over how to move forward, from masks to vaccines to helping students navigate the complexities of social upheaval. And while we have never hesitated to place ever-increasing professional demands on educators, we somehow rendered the professional respect teachers deserve as irrelevant.

We have prioritized partisan bickering over student learning. And I think our children know it.

The road leading away from schools, away from the nexus of an increasingly absurd culture war, offers a tempting option that many teachers are taking. I don’t blame them. No one should be required to sacrifice their dignity in order to serve their community. But I will never forget how, in the face of unfortunate winds, teachers showed up, whether it was virtual or in person, masked or unmasked, vaccinated or unvaccinated—teachers retrained, relearned, reinvented. They put on their wigs and marched back to class. And we are all the better for it.

Cory MacLauchlin is an instructor of English at Germanna Community College and author of “Butterfly in the Typewriter.”