Commentary: Anger isn’t getting it done

IF THERE’S one thing that today’s electorate can agree on, it’s this: We’re angry.

Your party affiliation has a lot to do with where you probably affix blame for our current state of incivility and mistrust. For many conservatives, it was former President Barack Obama or current President Joe Biden. For progressives, most all fingers point to former President Donald Trump.

Who we blame is less important than admitting that we are angry, and then recognizing that our frustration isn’t getting important work done.

Here’s just one example.

Parents fomenting about supposed pornography in school libraries have turned what used to be our most-democratic of institutions, the school board, into epicenters of rage and dysfunction. The end result?

At least in our area, teachers are leaving in droves, sales of books like Maia Kobabe’s graphic novel “Gender Queer”—which has so many parents up in arms—has become a bestseller, and Spotsylvania County Schools still doesn’t have a superintendent after firing its previous leader without cause.

In short—no one is winning. Yes, it’s mostly conservatives who are up in arms right now in Virginia, often over education. You don’t have to be Charlie Cook, however, to know that the backlash in coming. (If the leaked first draft of the Supreme Court ruling is correct, we know what will animate progressives’ ire.) This, in turn, will reignite the right, and the whole sordid cycle reboots.

Over the past four months, in discussions with politicians and citizens, teachers and students, and many of our readers, I am coming to believe that people are finally tiring of this cycle.

The animating question we all have, however, is, “How do we stop it?”

Let me offer some well-tested starting points.

Admit we’re angry: In the world of addiction, the first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem. Own your part of the problem, and commit to addressing it.

Learn to listen: As a journalist who talks to people every day, I have come to appreciate that listening is far more important than asking the right question. When we listen first, people tend to be more open and honest about how they feel and what they believe.

Ask why: Those who take positions that are opposite your own often have deeply personal reasons for thinking as they do. When you hear, honor, and acknowledge those realities, they’re more likely to hear why you disagree, and will be more likely to engage you civilly.

Make time to find the things you like about others: It’s easy to focus on what frustrates us. Make a point to think about what you like in those you disagree with.

Significantly curtail your social media usage: This commonsense idea is backed up by reams of studies that show the more people are on social media, the angrier they become.

Read deeply: It’s not enough to turn off the noise from social media. Replace it with more-profound ideas. Reading deeply from history, religion, philosophy, the arts, sociology, or any other discipline gives one’s mind the opportunity to grapple with the complexities of life.

Get involved: Volunteering in one’s community and developing a passion for service develops your sense of empathy and expands your understanding of life and its struggles. You also meet great people.

Demand more from our leaders: When attending public forums or meeting one-on-one with local politicians, don’t settle for sound bites. Insist that discussions stay centered on the topic at hand, and that debate be grounded in agreed-upon facts—not just the facts that any one side wants to promote.

Support leaders who stand on more than outrage: In our body politic, both right and left, there are people of substance who wrestle with the complexities of policy and how those policies affect people. Support these leaders.

Our anger isn’t new. A famous historian of American religious history, Martin E. Marty, often said the most compelling question about the 1930s is why Americans weren’t regularly killing one another owing to the tensions in the nation.

What is new, I would contend, is the saturation level of our anger. Social media and Google have made information readily available to anyone who wants it. What these tools haven’t improved is our ability to understand and interpret that information.

We all have a role to play. Leaders need to take the high ground and exercise civil discourse. Voters need to stop rewarding those who foment rage. And we all need to be still, and learn to really hear one another.

Martin Davis is the opinion editor. Contact him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.