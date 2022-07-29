Commentary: At least on some issues, Southerners have the answer

How about a few political ramblings today?

We live in a strange political world, one that may get even stranger if Donald Trump makes good on his plans to run for president again in 2024.

We have two political parties that hate each other the way the people in South Korea hate those in North Korea. The split is that strong.

The two parties disagree on just about every issue possible, and no matter who sits in the Oval Office, the other party wants to impeach him (there has not yet been a “her,” but they will want to impeach any “her,” too).

But while the two parties’ ideologies are at opposite ends of the spectrum, sometimes even what members of each party claim they believe doesn’t make sense.

Take death, for example. Republicans want the death penalty, but they don’t believe in abortion. Democrats, on the other hand, believe in abortion but they want the death penalty for violent criminals.

Republicans have no problem with members of their party storming the Capitol when they don’t like the outcome of an election. They stand for the police but excuse those who beat up cops during the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.

Insurrection is simply a means of protest guaranteed under the Constitution.

Democrats, on the other hand, see nothing wrong in burning, looting, and stealing when they get upset. They, too, like to pound on the police when given the opportunity.

Burning, looting, and police bashing is their means of protest guaranteed under the Constitution.

No, it is not a pretty picture, but, like it or not, that’s where we are here in America. We are a nation so filled with hate for our fellow citizens that violence can explode—and does—at the drop of a hat. The Republicans carry guns while the Democrats are armed with torches.

Given these political parameters, is there any wonder that there are mass shootings in schools, churches, and malls? So, as long as the two political parties that lead the nation both support violence, well, we shall be a nation of violence.

All that said, let’s get back to our old buddy, Donald Trump.

No matter what this man does or says, he has a loyal following that will back him to the end. They are that fanatical. And there are politicians out there who know this and seek his endorsement.

Dan Cox, the Republican nominee in the Maryland governor’s race, is the first such politician that comes to mind. Cox, with the help of Trump’s endorsement, won the GOP primary and now faces Democrat Wes Moore in the November election.

Present Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and a man for whom I have high respect, would not endorse Cox because of his far-right leanings and the Trump endorsement.

Hogan said that Cox’s association with Trump was just giving the election to Moore, the Democrat.

Is the governor right? Are there enough Maryland Republicans who have had enough of Trump and are now ready to vote Democrat? After all, Maryland is traditionally a Democratic state, and it won’t take many votes to remove the GOP from Annapolis.

This year’s midterm elections will be interesting to watch. Will Trump’s endorsements help or hurt the candidates? What happens in November may give us a clue as to whether the former president can mount a successful campaign in his 2024 bid to return to the White House.

Finally, let’s hit on another controversial subject that is complicating today’s political world: gender.

There is a push to use pronouns that apply to the gender the person says he/she/it is and not those associated with that person’s birth gender.

In other words, if a man identifies as a woman the proper politically correct pronoun would be “she.” If a woman identifies as a man then the politically correct reference should be “he.”

I have a suggestion. Why don’t we just go Southern and call everybody “y’all”?

“Y’all” can be masculine or feminine, singular or plural, animal or vegetable.

If a Southerner yells, “Y’all come!” it makes no difference who or what you are. You know you’re invited.

The same goes for “Honey” (pronounced Huuuuney). There is no gender attached to this down-home pronoun.

Maybe Southerners had gender right all along!