Commentary: Beware the privatization of Medicare

SENIORS BEWARE: ongoing attempts at further privatizing Medicare might not work out so well for its 62 million beneficiaries.

One of the most popular government programs, Medicare’s “Traditional” government-funded health insurance started out in the 1960s as a “public good”—intended not to make a profit for investors (“privatized”) but rather to protect some of the most vulnerable Americans: the elderly and the disabled.

That may no longer be the case. Here’s what happened.

As Medicare costs grew, and with the belief that private, largely investor-owned and -directed for-profit business entities could, as middlemen, somehow control costs, several decades ago Medicare “Advantage” plans were implemented. But there were some drawbacks:

Though they might charge a lower premium, these HMO-style plans come with the widely despised managed-care policies of limited provider networks and denials of care that are considered features of a business model that puts profits over health care.

Unsurprisingly, this effort at privatizing Medicare using even more middlemen to save money just didn’t work. (Most attempts to save money using privatization have also failed.)

And not only did Advantage plans not save money, the opposite happened: it’s estimated that these managed-care Advantage plans cost the government approximately $140 billion more just from 2009–21 (and without appreciably better outcomes) than it would have if their patients had stayed on a Traditional Medicare plan. Great for the health insurance industry bottom line. For the taxpayers, not so much.

If you think all these failures to control costs by privatizing Medicare might end such attempts, you might be mistaken. There are ongoing efforts to discontinue Traditional Medicare and thoroughly privatize it. And unless the Biden Administration ends a wrong-headed policy, started by the Trump Administration with the aim of putting all beneficiaries now enrolled in Traditional Medicare into new private managed-care “ACO REACH” plans, Medicare will soon be turned over to business entities that might be more interested in making a profit than in delivering health care to patients.

(Also participating: health care providers who could end up being rewarded financially not for doing a little more for your health care but by doing less.)

But rather than stopping it, the Biden Administration is plunging full speed ahead with this new ACO REACH program to privatize Medicare.

What does this mean for those on Medicare?

Though most (30+ million) Medicare beneficiaries have opted for the Traditional, public-good plan, they will all, by 2030, be forced, without their knowledge or consent, into a privatized managed-care insurance plan similar to those that have so far failed to save significant healthcare dollars. (Advantage plan members are already in such a plan.) These are the very plans Traditional members have chosen to avoid.

And it’s already happening: seniors on Traditional Medicare are being automatically switched into privatized managed-care REACH plans if any primary care physician they’ve seen in the last two years signs up with such a plan, and the only way to stay on a Traditional plan is to find a new provider. So much for “You can keep your doctor.” And even that option ends by 2030, when all Medicare beneficiaries are supposed to be privatized into a managed care plan. (Again, Advantage plan participants are already in such a plan.)

And then there’s this: Any savings with privatization plans would be minor compared to the huge amounts saved by changing our entire health insurance system into a “public good”—a government-funded, privately-delivered universal coverage Single Payer system, which could save $450 billion health care dollars each year. There’s no way ACO REACH would enable anything close to that kind of savings, even if it could cover everyone, which it won’t.

Lack of choice? Forced into a managed care plan without your knowledge or consent? Limited provider networks? Denials of care? Excessive taxpayer costs? Emphasis on profits at the expense of our health care? Even more middlemen? No wonder 7 out of 10 Americans support the idea of replacing our current, chaotic health insurance system with an affordable single-payer system (Medicare for All).

Unfortunately, fewer than 3 out of 10 of our elected officials in Washington support such real health care reform, one that would cover everyone and do it affordably.

Medicare started as a public good. It’s the Traditional plan—not the privatized Advantage version—that costs less, and whose members have had until now unfettered choice of Medicare providers; its vision has always been to put patients over profit.

Pleas to the White House to keep it that way have so far gone unanswered, and efforts to eliminate Medicare as we know it continue apace.

Now it’s up to us to tell the White House, our senators and members of Congress that we want our health care to come first.

Maybe this time they’ll listen.

Jay D. Brock, M.D ., is a retired physician living in Fredericksburg.