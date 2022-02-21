Commentary: Black flags, blue waters and the pirates of the high seas

The Golden Age of Piracy was the most dramatic era of maritime marauding the world has ever known, when pirates wreaked havoc across the Atlantic and the Indian oceans. It produced such iconic characters as Capt. William Kidd and Blackbeard, along with thousands of other pirates whose names are less familiar, but whose despicable deeds are often just as riveting. So powerful is the pull of the Golden Age that, in most people’s minds, it is virtually synonymous with piracy.

Though lesser known, there were also pirates who either operated out of America’s English colonies or plundered ships along the American coast. From the early 1680s to 1726, these pirates had an exceedingly close, often tempestuous, and frequently deadly relationship with the colonies.

While this arrangement began with a warm and financially lucrative embrace, it eventually ended in a bloody war against pirates punctuated by scores of hangings from Boston to Charleston. My book “Black Flags, Blue Waters” explores the fascinating origins and nature of this volatile relationship, and in so doing reveals one of the most gripping stories of the American experience.

At its most elemental, “Black Flags, Blue Waters” is about men acting like oceanic gamblers, playing the risky and sometimes fatal game of preying on merchant ships in search of treasure. Most pirates failed to achieve great financial success, and had brief careers that often ended in violent death. But that was not always the case. There were some, especially those operating out of the colonies prior to 1700, who were able to retire from piracy with their riches.

This book is also a history of intimidation and, at times, extreme brutality. Pirates were almost always able to rely on the threat of force to get their victims to submit without violence, but when that approach failed, pirates were willing to fight for what they coveted. The bloodiest encounters, however, were generally not between pirates and their victims, but rather between the pirates and the forces sent to destroy them.

This is likewise a story of political intrigue and collusion. In the late 1600s, many colonists heartily encouraged and supported pirates, though such activities flouted English law. Those colonists viewed pirates not as dangerous raiders, but as commercial angels, and as friends and family, who enabled the colonies to obtain the goods and money they so desperately desired despite the onerous trade restrictions put in place by the mother country.

Some colonial governors went so far as to accept bribes and issue privateering licenses to pirates to give them the veneer of official respectability, even though the governors knew full well that the pirates had no intention of going after England’s enemies, but instead were heading to the Indian Ocean to loot ships carrying the riches of the Muslim world, and bring that wealth back home.

Finally, “Black Flags, Blue Waters” is about crackdowns, punishment, and eradication. Reacting to the growing problem of piracy in the late 1600s, England launched political, legal, and naval initiatives that had considerable success in countering the pirate threat.

But in the mid-1710s, piracy experienced a resurgence, and the number of pirates exploded. More than ever before they focused their depredations on British ships traveling along the coast of the American colonies.

Once viewed by many colonists and their official representatives in a favorable light, pirates were now increasingly viewed as mortal enemies who posed a grave threat to trade. Through legal, political, and military means, pirates were virtually eliminated by the middle of the 1720s.

Many people view pirates in a romantic light, but there was absolutely nothing romantic about them, other than the legends woven about their exploits after they were gone. That is not to say that pirates were boring. Far from it. While the pirates in “Black Flags, Blue Waters” can’t compete with the magnetic charms and witty repartee of Johnny Depp’s Capt. Jack Sparrow, they are compelling characters nonetheless. And the real story of America’s pirates is even more astonishing and fascinating than any fictional pirate adventure ever written or cast on the silver screen.

