Commentary: Book-burning advocates head new committee to review library holdings

SPOTSYLVANIA School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg (Livingston) and Representative Rabih Abuismail (Courtland) have publicly advocated for banning and burning books.

Who can forget both Twigg and Abuismail wanting to burn any book that referenced homosexuality, or was “non-Christian” or “evil,” during the regular school board meeting on Nov. 8, 2021?

Their statements were made after two parents spoke during public comments about books of questionable content they found in a school library. The parents had notified the school, which followed the district policy. At that meeting, the board voted 6–0 to have school staff remove any book that was “offensive,” without providing a definition of that term.

The public outcry over the comments and the board’s vote led to moving the following week’s budget work session on Nov. 15, 2021, to Chancellor High School to accommodate the crowd. Approximately five hours of public comments focused on the statements made by Twigg and Abuismail. At this meeting, the School Board voted to retract the vote from the previous week and to follow the established policies and procedures. The vote was 5–2 with Twigg and Abuismail voting against. To date, neither has issued a public apology or statement retracting their desires.

This issue has now reappeared with a new approach.

Twigg set the agenda for the Feb. 14, 2022, school board meeting. The first two items were public comments followed by setting the budget request for the Board of Supervisors. These items didn’t end until after 2 a.m.

The next item on the agenda was board committee assignments. This included three new committees. Several board members objected because they had not been provided the list of committees until just before the meeting.

Nicole Cole (Battlefield) made a motion to table the committees until the next meeting, so the board had time to review. This motion failed 4–3. Dawn Shelley (Chancellor) made a motion to approve the committee assignments and remove the three new committees. This again failed 4–3. Lisa Phelps (Lee Hill) made a motion to accept the committees. With minor adjustments to assignments, this motion passed 4–3.

One of the three new committees is a book selection committee to deal with the “offensive books.” Guess who is the one and only school board member to be assigned to the book selection committee? If you guessed Abuismail, then you would be correct.

You might ask yourself, why don’t we have a committee from the School Board to review books? The answer is simple, there’s already a very effective system in place.

Librarians select books for their schools based on several steps. First, they use respected professional selection aides such as Title Wave and Common Sense Media, among others, for reviews. The books are selected based on age, developmental appropriateness, and variety. They also look for educational significance and potential interest to the students. A book doesn’t work if it’s not opened.

Of course, no system is perfect. What happens with books some find offensive? It’s very simple. The first line of defense is school staff. If staff identify something they don’t find appropriate for their level of students, it’s removed from their system. If it’s appropriate for an upper level, the librarian might offer the book to a higher-level school. If it is something that should be completely removed, it is removed.

If a parent identifies a book that is a problem, they can contact the school staff. If staff agrees that the book is a problem, it is removed. If the staff does not concur, then the parent is offered a challenge form and a committee made up of community members, school staff and the parent is formed.

There has not been a need for a formal challenge committee in Spotsylvania County for over a decade, because the system is working. Please ask yourself if you would rather have professional librarians decide which books are available to our kids, or a 24-year-old who feels it’s appropriate to promote the burning of any book that is homosexual or non-Christian?

Rich Lieberman is a resident of Spotsylvania County.