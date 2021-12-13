Commentary: Build Back Better from the bottom up, not the top down

THE BIDEN administration is pushing a $1.75 trillion “reconciliation” bill supposedly to revitalize our economy. But it won’t work.

Not only is the bill larded with wasteful spending and special interest giveaways, but there is a fundamental flaw: It fails to fix outdated regulations making it costly and inefficient to produce the goods and services it aims to expand. Instead of throwing trillions from the top down, policymakers should modernize regulations and ease burdens holding people back.

As Washington logrolls, opposition is growing. A poll of West Virginia and Arizona—home of Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, skeptics of the plan—found only about one-third of people there favor the bill. Nationwide, a majority of Americans say Washington is doing too much.

The concerns are well-placed. The bill exacerbates inflation and requires tax hikes impacting middle-class Americans. Despite the costs, the bill does not address the root causes of the problems. Consider three key provisions for housing, health care, and energy.