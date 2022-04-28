Commentary: Buying a car? Put the salesperson on the clock

IT’S BEEN a long time since Americans faced as dire a car-shopping environment as they do today. Supply chain disruptions, computer chip shortages, and rapidly rising prices make what is already an intimidating task—negotiating the price—feel impossible.

It’s not, if you just keep one simple fact in mind: Car salespersons often will try to obscure the cost you are paying.

You can speed up the buying process, and lower your total cost, by following these suggestions.

Understand that there are three different, and separate, factors that must be decided in every automobile purchase. These are: 1) the car’s price, 2) the trade-in value of your old car, and 3) the finance rate you will pay.

These factors must be kept separate and negotiated separately for you, the buyer, to come out with a good deal.

Salesmen will often try to combine all three factors into “one easy monthly payment”; at that point there is no way for you to discern the ‘real’ purchase price, ‘real’ trade-in value, or ‘real’ APR.

If you separate these three factors when negotiating, you can secure a better deal.

Once you have decided on a specific model, go to at least two dealers.

Then, with each, negotiate the actual purchase price by itself, without considering the ‘value’ of your old car or the monthly payment.

Then, determine the value of your trade-in from Edmunds’ or Kelly Blue Book’s online site. The dealer should be able to match, or beat, the values quoted in these sources.

Then, finally, determine where you can obtain a car loan with the lowest interest rate.

Talk with your bank or credit union to obtain its its best interest rate.

Interest rates vary depending on the amount borrowed, the length of the loan, your FICO credit score, and anything else the potential lender wants to examine.

You are only interested in the APR percentage rate for the specific car loan.

Finally decide on the dealer, the trade-in, and the lender, each based on the best deal for you.

I recently went through the process, and to speed things up, I gave the salesperson the following letter when I met with each.

“I have limited time, so please read this and act accordingly:

“I am comparing your car with a virtually identical one at another dealership.

“I live half-way between so am indifferent who I buy from.

“My decision will be based solely on the Out the Door [OTD] price you and they each quote.

“I am totally indifferent as to your charges for registration, delivery, etc. because it is only my final cash outlay I am interested in.”

“In other words, it makes no difference how much or how little you add to the MSRP. The difference between the respective OTDs and MSRPs will make my decision.

“The deal will be all-cash, no trade-in and no financing required.”

Then, simply make it known that you’re willing to wait 5 minutes for the OTD price, and walk away if they don’t provide it.

Finally, remind them that you know the dealership has already determined its desired margin on this car.

Then have a seat, smile, and say: “You are now on the clock for 5 minutes; go!”

Alfred M. King is a resident of Spotsylvania County.