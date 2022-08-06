Commentary: Celebrating Farmers Markets and Farmers All Year Long

National Farmers Market Week is August 7-13. This annual event celebrates the role of farmers markets as community gathering places, business incubators, and sources of fresh, locally produced food. Our region has much to cheer, with thriving farmers markets in every locality providing residents with access to high quality local food, close to home.

For many, fresh fruits and vegetables are a luxury that are out of reach. The local nonprofit Virginia Community Food Connections works to make these vital foods affordable and accessible for limited-income families. Through partnerships with nine farmers markets in the Fredericksburg region and Prince William County, VCFC accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and doubles the value through the Virginia Fresh Match program, enabling thousands of residents to use their available benefits to buy fresh local produce.

Through the statewide Virginia Fresh Match network, VCFC works with 100 other Virginia farmers markets, mobile markets, and neighborhood grocery stores to make fresh produce affordable. Localities contribute to this effort, as well as Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Potomac Health Foundation, the Community Foundation, and local donors.

In addition to doubling SNAP, VCFC’s partner markets in the Fredericksburg region offer a free $15 WIC Veggie Voucher to families enrolled in WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) through a partnership with Rappahannock Area Health District.

These programs make farmers markets open to everyone in the community and help those struggling to put food on their tables have access to nutritious fresh produce. The income from these programs flows directly to local family farms who would otherwise not benefit from federal nutrition programs. In 2021, farmers received over $400,000 from all VCFC programs, supporting their bottom line and helping to stabilize their businesses during the pandemic.

Supporting hardworking local farmers is a key goal of these programs and one that the whole community can embrace to ensure that we have a strong and viable local food system. Our region is blessed with abundant local agriculture and dedicated and talented farmers. But farming is a hard business, fraught with challenges from changing climate, rising costs, and labor shortages. To keep our local farmers farming, we need to support them with intentional efforts at every level in our community.

Here’s how you can help:

1) Buy local at a nearby farmers market, farm stand, through a Community Supported Agriculture program, or at the Fredericksburg Food Co-Op. The dollars you spend at these outlets support local farmers and keep those dollars circulating in the local economy. When you choose to buy local, you are voting with your wallet and making a valuable contribution to the region’s agricultural economy. While prices may seem high, consider the freshness and quality of just-picked produce, and who benefits from your purchases—a local family farmer or a big-box store?

2) Use your time, talent, and treasures to support organizations that work with local farmers to maximize the use of local produce and help it reach those who need it most. Along with VCFC, several organizations are engaged in connecting families in need with available local fruits and vegetables, including the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, The Salvation Army, and St. George’s Episcopal Church.

3) Assist with the newly formed Hunger Action Coalition, a group of diverse local organizations working to strengthen food access through community collaboration. The HAC can help further our region as a leader in food access, leveraging the incredible bounty of locally grown fruits and vegetables in creative ways to feed our community.

Let’s all celebrate farmers markets and farmers, not just this week, but all year long.

Elizabeth Borst is a founder and director with Virginia Community Food Connections, works with the Fredericksburg Region Hunger Action Coalition, and helps operate the Virginia Fresh Match Network. Contact her at Elizabethborst@gmail.com.