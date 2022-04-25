Commentary: Civility protects our society, aids our growth

OUR FIRST LESSONS in civility come not from what we read, but from what we see—ideally, the healthy interactions in our homes among parents and siblings.

Humility, respect, empathy, sympathy, and concern for others—these are the seeds our families instill in us, and the seeds from which civility grows. As we begin to step away from our families and into the broader world, it’s our teachers, coaches, mentors, coworkers, employers, friends and others who build upon those early lessons and teach us the nuances of civil behavior.

In my own life, it was the late Giles Constable, an esteemed historian of the Middle Ages, who helped me begin to fully understand what civility is about, and why it is so important.

He and I met just once, in 1993 at the annual meeting of the Haskins Society, an international conference of scholars, then in Houston.

As a young doctoral student, I’d been developing a way to use monastic constitutions, the written rules of monasteries in medieval Europe, to better understand the power struggles between abbots and secular authorities. The Haskins Society meeting that year was my first as a scholar before my peers. And the first time I would see my ideas put to the test in such a public forum.

The morning of my presentation, I learned that Constable would be the person responding to my paper. To put this in perspective, that’s akin to a rookie hitter in his first major league at-bat facing Max Scherzer, a future hall of famer.

A tall, lean man, Constable sat off to the side as I stood at the lectern and read my paper. I received a warm response from the attendees. People came up, shook my hand, and hinted that my paper could win the coveted prize for best paper at the meeting.

Then, this elder statesman of medieval history and emeritus professor in the School of Historical Studies of the Institute for Advanced Studies at Princeton University, strode to the lectern, smiled at me, and began: “Mr. Davis has put before us a new way of approaching the constitutions of monastic houses.”

From there, for more than 20 minutes, he picked my thesis apart.

He never disparaged me personally. He stuck to the evidence, and challenged me only on what I had written, not what he would have done.

His tone was even, his language well-mannered, and his criticisms fair. In no way did he insinuate that I had been careless, sloppy, or irresponsible with my work. Rather, his critique showed a path forward in my research.

My doctoral adviser leaned over and said, “You realize he just ripped you apart.”

I smiled, and said, “Yes, I know, but he did it so nicely, it didn’t feel that way.”

“That’s because,” my adviser said, “he respects what you have done.”

Constable came straight to me after his rebuttal, shook my hand, and treated this young doctoral student with all the respect he afforded his colleagues at Princeton and Harvard. We talked at length about my work, where it could go, and what it could be.

I’ve never forgotten how he treated me that day.

These editorial pages of late have focused on varying levels of incivility in places like Montpelier, in our school board meetings, and in the meetings of the boards of supervisors.

The battles we have in our public squares, be they government institutions or nonprofit organizations, are important. And tensions are sure to rise. These are just the times, however, we see how strong our commitment to civility truly is.

Today, many are rightfully concerned that civility is waning.

As society continues to struggle with this problem, I would suggest that we all take a lesson from Constable.

We never grow, we never learn, when we are not confronted by the fallacies in our own thinking. And hearing those fallacies is painful.

Maintaining our personal civility in those moments depends upon our embracing those early lessons of humility and respect.

Maintaining our civility as a society depends upon those in power learning to deliver and receive criticism with respect, and with an eye toward moving us all to a better place.

Civility is the most important guardrail protecting our society. It is also the most important tool in helping us all continue to learn and grow.