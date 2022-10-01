Commentary: Coach Jack Shephard has been changing lives for 40 years

I MET Coach Jack Shephard in the summer of 2021, as my husband and I were transitioning our oldest son from flag football into full-contact football with Spotsylvania County Parks and Rec.

At the season opening meet-the-coaches night, Coach Jack was quite the character.

My first impression of Coach Jack was that he exemplified characteristics of the old school, hard-nosed football coaches—like NFL coaches from the late ’80s.

I was a little apprehensive about how his coaching methods would resonate with my son, but that worry was soon put to rest as he came off the field smiling from ear to ear.

Coach Jack’s personality was so infectious that after pacing the side of the practice field for two practices, my husband got involved as his assistant coach.

It’s now the fall of 2022, and after our first wildly successful season with Coach Jack and his Patriots team, we are practically family. It wasn’t until recently, however, that I found out just how long Coach Jack has been giving back to his community and how impactful his mentorship of these young players has been.

Coach Jack has been coaching Spotsylvania sports for more than 40 years, and coaching football for over 20 of those years.

His coaching methodology, while old fashioned, instills genuine life skills such as leadership, respect for self and others, and personal responsibility. The lessons taught on Coach Jack’s football field are often carried with these young men for the rest of their lives.

While Coach Jack’s dedication to these young men doesn’t get much notice, he still regularly goes above and beyond just coaching. Coach Jack is known to give kids rides to and from practice if transportation can’t be sourced, and he takes his own time and resources to keep kids and parents together in the offseason with cookouts and flag football Sundays.

The sense of family that Coach Jack instills in his players is so profound that even when players age out and continue down life’s path, they regularly come back and volunteer their time to pay forward the guidance they received.

He leaves nobody out of his Patriot family, as he includes the cheerleaders in all team activities and also finds time to include the Lord’s Prayer before and after games.

A huge proponent of education, he makes sure to take the extra time to check the grades of all of his players.

Coach Jack’s tireless dedication to these young men, their families, and the community deserves recognition.

It would be an impossible task to find a sports family in Spotsylvania that hasn’t been positively affected by the work of this man.