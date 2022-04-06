Commentary: Complain about baseball? Nope, not this fan

I’ve lived long enough now to have earned the right to pull my pants above my waste, spend my springs in Arizona watching Spring Training games, gripe about the government, and tell everyone how much better everything was “back in the day.”

Baseball especially seems to bring these traits out in older men.

You won’t find me among them.

As Major League Baseball starts its 146th season today, advocates for speeding the game up and making it more “watchable” will find much to celebrate. The designated-hitter rule will now apply to both the American League and the National League. Extra-inning games will again automatically start with a runner at second base. And next year we may see “the shift” banned and a pitch clock instituted.

These are just the rules we old codgers like to gripe about. “In my day, if a man had the gumption to throw at a player’s head, he had to have the gumption to pick up a bat and face the retaliation.”

You won’t find me among them.

This season also sees—again—record-breaking contract numbers. Over $43 million for former National, now New York Met, Max Scherzer; $37 million for the Angels’ Mike Trout; $36 million for another Angel and another former National, Anthony Rendon. Heaven must be smiling on L.A. And these come on the heels of a strike/lockout/stall (call it what you will) that threatened the season.

Oh yeah, old guys love to gripe about that. “In my day, players just played, then they worked at Sears in the off-season.”

You won’t find me among them.

Again this season, we see the data-crunchers adding still more stats—BABIP, DER, DRS, FIP, ISO, OPS, UZR, wOBA, wRC+, and oh so much more—so that 24-hour talking heads can argue endlessly about who’s the better pick for your fantasy team, which player was best in history, and defend changing pitchers every third out.

OK—you might find me griping a bit about some of this. At the end of the day, after all, it’s players who win and lose games. I mean, no number-cruncher in their right mind would have batted Kirk Gibson in the bottom of the 9th in Game One of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s given the condition his body was in, and given that Dennis Eckersley, the A’s relief pitcher, was to that point the best to ever do it. And we all know how that one turned out.

Still, I must admit that even statisticians have their place in today’s game. And even their numbers can’t ruin the beauty of the game—I mean, did you see “Moneyball”? That doesn’t stop the old men from complaining.

Still, you (mostly) won’t find me among them, either.

Instead, on this day, you’ll find me listening to the Nationals’ game via MLB Radio as I work on Friday’s and this weekend’s editions of The Free Lance–Star.

And as I listen, I’ll recall the players and moments and memories of my baseball past, not to put them in competition with the beauty and speed and trappings of today’s game, but to think about how today’s game will enrich me and my memories in the years I have left ahead of me.

The past, after all, wasn’t better. It’s just past. A past we know and manipulate and adjust to tell the stories we want to believe about it. It’s comforting because we know how it ends.

Today is played and lived in real time. We can’t control that story. And there’s no telling how it will end.

For too many, this fear of how things will end makes them bitter about today, and fearful about tomorrow. So they choose to live and rest safely in what they know—whether it be baseball or politics or family or society.

You won’t find me among them.

Let’s play ball.