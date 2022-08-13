Commentary: Cost-burdened homes need housing help now

HOUSING affordability is headed in the wrong direction in the city of Fredericksburg.

Many of our teachers and first responders cannot afford to live here, as well as many other folks whose work is in the city. Families who for generations have lived here are facing rising housing costs that threaten to force them to move out. And gentrification—where housing costs displace lower income residents, leading to less socio-economically diverse neighborhoods—is happening right now.

Taken together, these realities create what I call an “equitable housing” predicament. We love our socio-economic diversity, and we don’t want the city to be a place where only wealthy people can afford to live. But if we don’t figure this out, that is precisely what will happen.

It’s important to know that our city is hardly alone. This crisis is occurring across the country and is being driven by a complex interplay of factors. These include rising land prices, rising home prices, rising rents, the high cost of repairs and new construction, limited governmental incentive programs, population growth, zoning restrictions, and household income levels, to name a few.

How do we define who’s facing unaffordable housing? A 2020 Housing Affordability Study and Action plan, commissioned by the George Washington Regional Commission, defines affordable housing as when a household pays no more than 30% of their gross income on rent or mortgage, and basic utilities. This is the same measure used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A household paying more than that 30% metric is considered “cost-burdened.”

Just to be clear, we’re not only talking low-income folks, but any household at any income level whose housing costs exceed the 30% metric.

Obviously, those on the lower end of the socio-economic ladder are going to feel the cost-burden gap more acutely than their middle-class counterparts.

A low-income household earning $40,000 annually, or $3,333 a month, is considered cost burdened when its housing costs exceed $1,000 per month.

The average monthly rent for an apartment in Fredericksburg was just below $1,200 in 2018, when the GWRC study was being put together. That meant a family earning $40,000 had to budget $200 a month over the $1,000 cost-burden rate just to pay the rent.

Rental rates have since increased a great deal. According to one source, the average rent in Fredericksburg for a one-bedroom apartment is currently $1,510, and $1,720 for a two-bedroom apartment. That same family earning $40,000 now must budget even more money ($510 to $720) per month just to cover their rent.

The problem is no less real for middle-income families, however.

The median household income for Fredericksburg is $69,528 annually, or $5,794 monthly. That household is considered cost-burdened when its monthly housing cost exceeds $1,738. When that family lives in a two-bedroom apartment (costing $1,720 per month on average), these folks are now very close to being cost-burdened.

Who earns less than the median income? Folks like teachers and police officers.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, the average teacher salary in Fredericksburg budgeted for fiscal year 2022 is $62,842, which translates into an affordable housing measure of $1,571 per month. In other words, teachers earning the average salary or less and living in a two-bedroom apartment are already cost-burdened.

It’s even worse for police officers in the city. Their starting salary is $52,018, meaning they are cost-burdened when rent exceeds $1,300 per month. Good luck finding a one-bedroom apartment in the city for $1,300, much less a two-bedroom apartment.

You can see what’s happening here. More and more households are becoming cost-burdened as housing costs increase over time. The challenge is to find ways to make it better.

Movement is underway. GWRC is forming an affordable housing committee. The GWRC Study from 2020 (and I do hope you’ll read it) identifies 42 possible solutions that we might consider as we develop approaches that could make housing more affordable in Fredericksburg.

What matters is that we see the problem and work actively to address it, as opposed to doing nothing and watch the rich diversity that makes our city so special fade away.