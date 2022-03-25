Commentary: Despite NATO and U.S. aid, Ukraine stands alone

IT MUST BE a frightening feeling to realize that you’re alone.

Right now Ukrainians are defending their homeland from Russia, one of the great military powers of our time, and they know that they will get no help from anyone.

Yes, the United States and other NATO nations are sending weapons and humanitarian aid to this embattled country, but no other country dares send soldiers into Ukraine. And without soldiers to fire the guns and fly the planes, such weapons are useless.

Russia is a huge country, and President Vladimir Putin has a strong army that could be expanded through conscription if more forces are needed. Ukraine, a much smaller country, has a limited number of soldiers, which is why ordinary citizens have taken up arms to fight the invaders.

The rest of Europe—and the United States—just sits by and watches. They dare not send their own soldiers in for fear of starting World War III, something President Joe Biden has made clear several times.

In a war of attrition, Ukraine doesn’t stand a chance. Hitler found that out in World War II. When the German dictator thought he had several regions of Russia under control, Stalin’s army counter-attacked with unexpected force and in great numbers.

One German soldier wrote in his diary that there seemed to be an unlimited number of Russian soldiers. And they just kept coming until they overwhelmed Hitler’s forces and sent them walking back to Germany.

During World War II, the Russians did not hesitate in matching German brutality. They were so brutal, in fact, that many German soldiers on the Eastern Front moved to the west so they could surrender to the Americans instead of the Russians.

No one wants to fight the Russians, especially in Europe where reminders of World War II are still omnipresent. If World War III does break out, Europe would almost certainly be the primary battleground. Europeans don’t want to host another war.

So, like other European nations did when Germany invaded Poland in September of 1939, NATO just sits and watches. These countries don’t want a war with Russia, especially when they are still buying Russian oil. So, Ukrainians fight alone.

Historians will also recall that in 1940 England fought alone. France and Belgium had fallen as had much of Eastern Europe. Great Britain was able to remain free only because America sent the country supplies (Lend/Lease). But as with Ukraine today, the United States would not send its armies against Hitler until Germany declared war on us.

It was not Lend/Lease that saved Britain, but the fact that Hitler turned his sights toward Russia in the summer of 1941 and the United States entered the war late that same year. Neither will it be military or humanitarian aid that saves Ukraine. They need our NATO troops.

Barring a miracle, only the intervention of NATO will turn the tide of Russian invasion. With the possibility of another world war as a result, such intervention is not likely to occur. So, the fate of Ukraine seems sealed.

It is hard to figure out just what Putin’s main objective is. The Russians, according to news reports, are bombing random targets like apartment houses, hospitals and shopping centers. The Russians seem more intent on compiling civilian casualties than hitting strategic industrial targets.

That makes little sense unless Putin wants to shock Ukrainians into submission. Then again, if civilians are fighting the Russians in the streets, bombing apartment houses would be understandable.

According to the American State Department, the Ukrainians are holding their own, but such reports are likely just posted for moral purposes. If Russia wants to bring its might to bear against Ukraine, it would be no contest.

What is most worrisome is whether or not Putin will tire of a slow, methodic invasion and use some kind of nuclear weapon to speed things up. That would almost certainly result in a world war.

And no one seems to know exactly where China stands in this world of uncertainty. And the Chinese are probably less trustworthy than the Russians.

This Ukraine situation looms as the most crucial threat to world peace since the Cuban Missile Crisis. It has the potential to explode into World War III.

We must not let that happen, which is why we sit and watch Ukrainians fight their own battles.

For all intents and purposes, Ukraine is alone.