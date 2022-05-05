Commentary: Did Virginia's proffer laws really deny Stafford $58 million?

IT PAINS ME to criticize a fellow Republican. However, Crystal Vanuch, first-term supervisor on the Stafford Board, is waging a scorched earth, dishonest campaign in her run for the 7th Congressional District Republican nomination for the U.S. House, which demands a response.

In an April 19 board meeting, she argued that a single senator should be sent a bill for $58 million because he voted for two bills that Vanuch alleges cost state taxpayer funds that would have otherwise been paid by developers and builders to the county. This is little more than a political trick.

Here’s why Vanuch missed the mark in such a grandiose fashion.

Two bills are cited by Vanuch to support her math.

The first bill amended Virginia Code Section 15.2-2260, which effectively permitted landowners and developers to bypass the local planning commission when subdividing 50 or fewer lots in favor of a staff review enforcing the same ordinance provisions.

There are no proffer funds that can be generated by subdivision plan approval, whether for 50 or 150 lots. Proffers can only be instituted during a rezoning.

“By right” development, those developments not requiring a rezoning to proceed, do not go through a process where proffers can be accepted by the locality. Vanuch references about 334 houses built in the last two years in rural areas, i.e., by right development.

The 2014 amendment did not affect any funds coming to the county from these units whatsoever. Its sole purpose was to make the subdivision approval process for small developments less time consuming. No money to the county was at issue before or after 2014.

Vanuch also cites the 2016 legislation that amended Code Section 15.2-2304.4, that sharply curtailed the county’s ability to accept proffers not directly tied to the impact of the proposed development. This, after all, was what proffers were originally intended to address—the impact of the development.

However, over the years, Stafford County turned proffers into a mandatory process that required present development to make up for the infrastructure not addressed by past development. Stafford’s last per-house cash proffer was approximately $44,000.

The reality about the cash proffer abuse period prior to 2016 is that there were no rezonings, except retirement communities. Moreover, any cash proffers already in place would still have to be paid.

Non-retirement residential rezonings between 2016 and 2019 were very rare. In 2019, much of the proffer authority was restored, which Vanuch fails to mention.

When the proffer restoration bill was passed, Vanuch’s fellow supervisor, Meg Bohmke, praised the amendment. Vanuch suggests the county lost $40,000 per new home due to the 2014 and 2016 bills, and now contends Bryce Reeves owes Stafford this sum for every house built since 2016, virtually all of which were approved by Stafford prior to 2016 or were by right development.

It is phantom money; she assumes that with sufficient smoke and mirrors no one will figure out her calculation is as vacuous as it is motivationally reprehensible.

Facts and truth can be stubborn things in politics. Reeves supported the 2014 and 2016 bills because of the abuse of the proffer by many localities. As a true conservative, he advocates for low taxes and limited government regulation. Virginia has a long tradition of support of property rights and choice of landowners on how to utilize their properties.

Reeves also supported the 2019 bill that restored the reasonable use of proffers by the localities. Vanuch’s tax bill for Reeves is illustrative of a newer brand of desperate campaigning applied by politicians short on substance.

Fitz Johnson is president of Johnson Realty Advisors, Inc., in Fredericksburg.